CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Junior Women’s Club held their February meeting at the Pickaway County Library. Members wore red for National Wear Red Day and enjoyed a baked potato bar and chocolate covered strawberries. Lisa Hedrick distributed information about Heart Health and members discussed symptoms of a heart attack and stroke for women. Pointers for reducing the risk were discussed and pedometers were given to all members to track their steps.
President Kelly Pruitt reported that the yearly report was finished before deadline and she thanked members for writing narratives for the club projects. Amanda Kieser and Scarlett Ebenhack were surprised with boxes of chocolate for organizing, typing and mailing the completed report. Scholarship applications were distributed to the schools for state and local money. Members hand sewed buttons, crochet flowers and poufs onto red hats to donate to cancer patients.
Our homemade hot chocolate mix was bagged, placed with chocolate kisses in a Valentine cup and tagged with “Hot chocolate to warm your heart” and given to the Airport USO room, the veteran office and the church free store. Stacia Bauman was planning the party for Foundation 4 Youth and needed pink and blue balloons, streamers and cupcakes that the club would provide.
Lisa and Scarlett assembled donations for each school and Haven House’s fundraisers. Picture frames and local business gift cards were bought and used. The club meets monthly at the Library to support their community. Guests are welcome.