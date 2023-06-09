Wyngate Senior Living Community hosts fundraiser for Walk to End Alzheimer's

To benefit the Walk to End Alzheimer's, there will be an ice cream social between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Wyngate Senior Living Community. 

CIRCLEVILLE — The residents and the staff from The Wyngate would like to extend an invitation for you to join them for an ice cream social to raise money for our “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”


