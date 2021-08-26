CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe VA Medical Center and its Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) are available to veterans during the current crisis in Afghanistan.
Veterans may be feeling distressed about experiences during military service, you are not alone and it’s normal to feel this way. Talking with friends and family, reaching out to battle buddies, connecting with a peer-to-peer network or signing up for mental health services can help.
In reaction to current events in Afghanistan, veterans may:
• Feel frustrated, sad, helpless, grief or distressed
• Feel angry or betrayed
• Experience an increase in mental health symptoms like symptoms of PTSD or depression
• Sleep poorly, drink more or use more drugs
• Try to avoid all reminders, media or shy away from social situations
• Have more military and homecoming memories
Feeling distress is a normal reaction to negative events, especially ones that feel personal. It can be helpful to let yourself feel those feelings rather than try to avoid them. Often, these feelings will naturally run their course. If they continue without easing up or if you feel overwhelmed by them, the suggestions below can be helpful.
Strategies for managing ongoing distress
It can be helpful to focus on the present and to engage in the activities that are most meaningful and valuable to you. Is there something you can do today that is important to you? This can be as an individual, a family member, a parent or a community member.
Something that is meaningful to you in regard to your work or your spirituality? Such activities won’t change the past or the things you can’t control, but they can help life feel meaningful and reduce distress, despite the things you cannot change.
It can also help to consider your thinking. Ask yourself if your thoughts are helpful to you right now. Are there ways you can change your thinking to be more accurate and less distressing? For example, are you using extreme thinking where you see the situation as all bad or all good?
If so, try and think in less extreme terms. For example, rather than thinking, “my service in Afghanistan was useless,” consider instead, “I helped keep Afghanistan safe.”
Finally, consider more general coping strategies that you may want to try including:
• Engage in positive activities. Try to engage in positive, healthy or meaningful activities, even if they are small, simple actions. Doing things that are rewarding, meaningful or enjoyable, even if you don’t feel like it, can make you feel better.
• Stay connected. Spend time with people who give you a sense of security, calm or happiness, or those who best understand what you are going through.
• Practice good self care. Look for positive coping strategies that help you manage your emotions. Listening to music, exercising, practicing breathing routines, spending time in nature or with animals, journaling or reading inspirational text are some simple ways to help manage overwhelming or distressing emotions.
• Stick to your routines. It can be helpful to stick to a schedule for when you sleep, eat, work and do other day-to-day activities.
• Limit media exposure. Limit how much news you take in if media coverage is increasing your distress.
• Use a mobile app. Consider one of VA’s self-help apps (www.ptsd.va.gov/appvid/mobile/) that can help you deal with common reactions like, stress, sadness and anxiety. You can also track your symptoms over time.
• PTSD coach online (www.ptsd.va.gov/apps/ptsdcoachonline/default.htm). A series of online video coaches will guide you through 17 tools to help you manage stress. PTSD Coach Online is used on a computer, rather than a mobile device, and therefore can offer tools that involve writing.
If you develop your own ways of adapting to ongoing events and situations, you may gain a stronger sense of being able to deal with challenges, a greater sense of meaning or purpose and an ability to mentor and support others in similar situations.
Available resources
• Veterans Crisis Line — If you are having thoughts of suicide, call 1-800-273-8255, then PRESS 1 or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net.
• Vet Centers — Discuss how you feel with other veterans in these community-based counseling centers. Seventy percent of Vet Center staff are veterans. Call 1-877-927-8387 or find one near you at www.va.gov/find-locations.
• VA Mental Health Services Guide (www.va.gov/files/2020-11/mental-health-quick-start-guide.pdf) — This guide will help you sign up and access mental health services.
• MakeTheConnection.net — This site provides information, resources and veteran-to-veteran videos for challenging life events and experiences with mental health issues.
• RallyPoint (www.rallypoint.com) — Talk to other veterans online.
• Download VA's self-help apps (www.ptsd.va.gov/appvid/mobile) — These are tools to help deal with common reactions like, stress, sadness and anxiety. You can also track your symptoms over time.
• Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS)(www.taps.org/requestapeermentorc) — Request a peer mentor.
• VA Women Veterans Call Center — Call or text 1-855-829-6636, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET.
• VA Caregiver Support Line — Call 1-855-260-3274, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. & Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET.
• Together We Served (blogs.va.gov/VAntage/73552/together-served-provides-virtual-base-connecting-veterans/) — Find your battle buddies through unit pages.
• George W. Bush Institute — Need help or want to talk? Check In: www.bushcenter.org/veteran-wellness/clinical-care.html, call: 1-630-522-4904 or email: checkin@veteranwellnessalliance.org.
• Elizabeth Dole Foundation Hidden Heroes (www.hiddenheroes.org/join-our-community) — Join the community!
• American Red Cross Military Veteran Caregiver Network (www.redcross.org/get-help/military-families/services-for-veterans/military-veteran-caregiver-network.html) — Provides peer support and mentoring.
• Team Red, White and Blue — Promotes hundreds of events weekly, find a chapter in your area at www.teamrwb.org/chapter-locator.
• Student Veterans of America — Find a campus chapter to connect with at www.studentveterans.org/chapters/find-a-chapter.
• Team Rubicon — Find a local support squad at www.teamrubiconusa.org/volunteer.
For more information about mental health services at the Chillicothe VA, call 740-773-1141, ext. 17898.
Veterans not enrolled in the VA healthcare system are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.
Visit the Chillicothe VA webpage (www.va.gov/chillicothe)