Young Runners Awarded

CIRCLEVILLE—Two prizes were awarded at the 2020 Roundtown Classic Virtual Run/Walk. The Warren Harmon Memorial Award recognizes the fastest young runners Gretchen Search and Trey Bigam. They are, from the left, Search, Coach and Classic committee member Richard Walters, and Bigam.
Race Celebrates High School Runners
The 2020 Roundtown Classic, held virtually in July, was not the usual race sponsored by the Circleville High School Alumni Association. In ordinary years the fanfare and celebration of runners and walkers would permeate the Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park on the third Saturday of July.
For 2020, the only prizes awarded were provided in memory of Warren Harmon, a longtime supporter of the alumni race. His estate continues to provide a cash award to the fastest young runners. This year Gretchen Search and Trey Bigam ran the fastest. As they are both cross-country runners for Circleville High School, they were presented the awards at a meet by Coach Richard Walters. Walters is also a race committee member.
Due to the Pandemic and the economic strain imposed on community sponsors, the committee highlighted last year’s sponsors. However, because the race is typically the largest fundraiser for the Alumni Association, businesses were still encouraged to donate.
Carrie Patrick Ditty, chair of the race, is pleased to announce that businesses and individuals still supported the race. “We are proud to recognize 2020 in-kind and donations from BHM CPA Group, the Circleville Herald, James and Ramona Edmon, Four J Properties, James and Jonnie Hooks, Marilyn Huffer, Dr. Eric Liggett and Associates, Andrew Palmer Dentistry, Pickaway County Banking Center, Roese Bros Paving, Schieber Family Pharmacy and Patty Ankrom Truex.”
Ditty is looking forward to the race on July 17, 2021. “Running and walking is a great pastime, and the Roundtown Classic is the perfect event for the Circleville High School Alumni Association” she said.