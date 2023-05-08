The Zane Trace FFA Chapter had a memorable trip to the Ohio FFA Convention this past week!
Members received recognition for their proficiency awards, agriscience fair projects, state degrees and officer books and the chapter was presented with our Gold Rated chapter award. Additionally students learned about the science, production and marketing of ice cream by touring Jeni’s Ice Cream HQ in downtown Columbus and tried a new skill at TopGolf.
The chapter also picked up several new ideas during the convention and can’t wait to get busy planning them! Zane Trace had 11 members receive awards on stage during the convention. Colt Clyne placed 3rd in the Ag Mechanics Repair Proficiency Award while Sadie Swepston placed 2nd in Animal Research.
In Agriscience Fair the team of Ellie Doles and Kendra Detillion and individual Elise DePugh placed 2nd in the area of Food Science. The team of Sadie Swepston and Kailee Adkins placed 2nd in Social Science and the team of Wyatt Vick and Charley Clyne placed 3rd in Food Science.
All three of Chapter officers earned gold ratings and were presented with pins for their accomplishment. They include Secretary Lily Rose, Treasurer Ashleigh Hupp and Reporter Kailee Adkins.
State Degree recipients rounded out the award winners and included Kailee Adkins, Kendra Detillion, Ashleigh Hupp, Madeline Marlo, Emma Seymour and Sadie Swepston. The chapter was also recognized for their charitable giving throughout the year with Josie Spencer picking up the award for her efforts raising funds through the sausage breakfast and strawberry sale.
The chapter had an impactful convention and can’t wait to see what the future holds for our members.
In related news, Zane Trace FFA Meats Evaluation team placed 8th in the state contest held at Ohio State’s Department of Animal Sciences.
What do ribeyes, racks and round steaks have in common? They are all among the cuts that members of the ZT FFA Meats team learned how to identify and evaluate for the state contest held on Saturday, April 29th at Ohio State University. The five members of this year’s team included Charley Clyne, Elise Depugh, Isaac Detty, Zach Naumovski and Wyatt Vick.
The team placed 8th out of 26 chapters in their first year participating in the contest.
During the competition members graded beef carcasses for quality and yield, placed classes of pork and beef cuts and pork carcasses, formulated a meat product and identified the species, wholesale cut, retail cut and cookery method for 40 cuts of lamb, pork and beef.
The students were excited to earn a plaque for their efforts and returning team members are excited to see what they can do in the competition next year.