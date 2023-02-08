Zane Trace FFA Goes 'Whole Hog' With 45th Annual Breakfast

Zane Trace FFA chapter held it’s 45th annual Sausage Breakfast on Friday, Feb. 3.
During the event, FFA members served 768 breakfasts, and raised $5,465 in donations at the door. Local businesses, farmers and individuals also donated funds to help the FFA purchase groceries and supplies.
Later that morning, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 108 of Chillicothe presented a check for $3,000 to the Chapter to support their breakfast.
Funds raised through the breakfast will be used to make blankets to donate to Children’s Hospital and to support the Pete Dunkle Scholarship Fund, Ohio FFA Foundation and Ross County Jr Fair Livestock Skillathon.
A lot of hard work went into planning this event as members and adult farmers worked all week to prepare the sausage from eight hogs, set up the dining area and serve the meals.
“We are extremely happy with this year’s outcome” said Zane Trace FFA President Braylee Burkitt. “We almost set a record for attendance and donations and want to thank the Zane Trace community for coming out to support us! On behalf of our chapter, we would like to thank all of the volunteers who made this event successful and possible! We hope to see everyone next year for Sausage Breakfast number 46!"
Zane Trace Biotechnology Team Places 9th In State Contest
Four members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter traveled to the Greene County Fairgrounds in Xenia on Jan. 20 to compete in the Ohio FFA Biotechnology Career Development Event.
During the competition students solved problems, identified equipment and performed practicums related to the analysis of DNA. They also worked together as a team to prepare a presentation in response to a scenario involving biotechnology in agriculture.
The team of Wyatt Vick, Sarah McGraw, Charley Clyne and Caitlin DiBenedetto placed 9th out of 20 teams that qualified for the state contest and earned a plaque for their efforts. They hope to return to the contest next year to improve on their placing.
Submitted by Zane Trace Future Farmers of America Correspondent Kailee Adkins.
