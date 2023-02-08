Zane Trace FFA Goes 'Whole Hog' With 45th Annual Breakfast

Zane Trace FFA chapter served 768 breakfasts and raised $5,465 in donations at the door during its recent 45th annual Sausage Breakfast. 

 Submitted photo

Zane Trace FFA chapter held it’s 45th annual Sausage Breakfast on Friday, Feb. 3.  


