CIRCLEVILLE — On Wednesday, Sept. 25th, five members of Zane Trace FFA chapter officer team joined over 200 other FFA members for the OLLC (Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference) meeting in Columbus.
This meeting took place in the atrium of the Ohio State House and was sponsored by the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and Ohio FFA Foundation. During the event, members learned about the legislative branch of government and how bills are brought before lawmakers for consideration.
Members also had the opportunity to enjoy lunch with their local legislators and learn more about current agriculture issues in Ohio. Every member who participated came away with a better idea of the lawmaking process.
Zane Trace President Laine Abbott stated, “It’s one thing to learn about the legislative process in class, but seeing it done in person and being with elected officials made the whole process more real.”
The Zane Trace FFA would like to thank Ohio Farm Bureau and Ohio FFA for their continued support of this program.