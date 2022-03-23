CHILLICOTHE — While most Americans list public speaking as their No. 1 fear, the prospect of presenting in front of others didn’t intimidate Zane Trace FFA members Sarah McGraw, Charley Clyne and Taylor Davis.
This trio competed in the Sub-District FFA speaking contests on Feb. 7 at Westfall High School.
During the event, McGraw placed first in "Beginning Prepared," Davis placed third in "Creed Recital" and Clyne placed third in "Extemporaneous Speaking."
McGraw advanced to the District 7 contest on Feb. 16 at Amanda-Clearcreek High School where she placed second overall and earned a spot in the Ohio FFA State Speaking Finals, becoming only the fourth ZT FFA member to achieve this honor.
On Saturday, March 5 at Marysville High School, she put her speaking skills to the test with 19 other members who qualified from around the state. Placing seventh in her room, McGraw did not advance to the final round but learned valuable lessons about both verbal and written communication and gained a greater understanding of her speech topic “Meat Monopoly: How To Address Consolidation in the Beef Industry.”