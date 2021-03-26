Strawberry sale success
Zane Trace FFA members sold over 500 flats of Florida strawberries in the month of February to raise funds for CROP/CWS Charity. This charity supports disaster relief, sustainable farming education and humanitarian projects in the US and around the world.
To help make their impact more tangible, members assembled 15 clean-up buckets full of supplies such as sponges, detergent, towels, gloves, soap and trash bags to donate to CROP. These buckets will be distributed to families affected by the recent Red River flood in Kentucky.
ZT FFA officers have the “midas touch”
Recently, three members of the ZT FFA officer team submitted their books for evaluation at the state level and all three received gold ratings, which is the highest rating members can achieve.
The officers were secretary Taylor Brown, treasurer Alayna Butler and reporter Braylee Burkitt. Each of these officers will be awarded a gold pin and recognized during the upcoming Ohio Virtual State Convention in late April.