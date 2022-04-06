Sweet science for elementary students!
The Zane Trace FFA Chapter hosted 10 classes of Little Pioneers for lessons about maple syrup production during the week of Feb. 28 — March 4.
To kick off each lesson, classes participated in a taste test between real maple syrup made at ZT and pancake syrup made with corn syrup. Students then learned how to identify maple trees by their bark and leaves, how to tap and collect sap from the trees and the steps involved in boiling sap into syrup.
Each lesson included a measuring activity for students to help them remember the different sizes of bottles used to market maple syrup. The most popular part of the lessons was the opportunity to try real maple syrup on plates of pancakes and French toast sticks!
High school students learned skills in written and verbal communication, as well as planning, budgeting and time management.
ZT FFA lends a hand for Ross Farm Bureau
Did you know that the share of every dollar spend on food that a farmer receives has decreased over the past 20 years? This fact about agriculture was the focus of the 2022 Ross County Farm Bureau Farmer’s Share Breakfast held on March 17 at the Ross County Service Center.
Zane Trace FFA sophomores Lily Rose and Asheligh Hupp helped serve sausage and pancakes to over 250 patrons who attended the event. Through the breakfast, Ross Farm Bureau was able to educate community members of the role agriculture plays in the local, state and national economy, and drew attention to the many issues farmers are currently addressing.
The Ross Farm Bureau continues to be a strong supporter of Ross County FFA Chapters and the Zane Trace chapter enjoyed the opportunity to give back through their service.
Ag Issues Team tackles tough topic
Most consumers have noticed both shortages and rising prices in the meat section of their local grocery store. Five ZT FFA members decided to learn more about this issue and prepare an educational skit to inform area stakeholders of the facts related to Ohio’s meat processing industry.
The Ag Issues Team of Carmen Corcoran, Ryan Clark, Reiley Whittington, Ellie Doles, and Sarah McGraw recently presented their topic to members of the Ross County Farm Bureau Board of Directors on Tuesday, March 28.
The group is to visit four more local civic groups as part of their qualification for the state competition on Saturday, April 30 at Ohio State University.
If any community group would like to invite the Ag Issues Team to present to their members, please contact ZT FFA Adviser Jennifer Johnston at jjohnston@ztlsd.org.
From greens to guts, students enjoy hands-on lessons
If you were to visit a ZT agriculture class over the past few weeks, you may have caught students in anatomy joining together tubing in an attempt to make a functional model heart or freshmen in AFNR class sampling their flats of microgreens grown in the shop.
Students in food science recently wrapped up their unit over sugars by making maple candy from the sap collected on school grounds as well. The students are excited for the outdoor lessons this spring!