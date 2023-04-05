Zane Trace FFA News

ZANE TRACE — For the eighth time in the past nine years the Zane Trace FFA has been recognized with a Gold Rating for being among the top 10% of Ohio’s 346 FFA Chapters as part of the National Chapter Award program.
The award is based on the Chapter’s annual program of activities, which included events designed to strengthen agriculture, build communities and develop leadership among members.
Throughout the past year the Chapter conducted their annual sausage breakfast, led elementary lessons over agricultural topics and engaged members in maple syrup production and a woods clean up among other activities. The FFA officers and members would like to thank the entire Zane Trace community for their continued support of the Agriculture program and FFA Chapter.
In other news, Zane Trace FFA held their annual Parent-Member Banquet March 21 in the cafeteria of Zane Trace High School. More than 310 members and guests were in attendance. The program included a dinner of chicken, potatoes and green beans followed by a slideshow highlighting member accomplishments throughout the year.
The Honorary Chapter Degree was presented to Tammy Irwin from the Zane Trace Treasurer’s office to commemorate her years of service to the school district and to the FFA Chapter and to Jan Ramsey, retired educator, to thank her for her coordinating the servers for the annual Sausage Breakfast.
Certificates of appreciation were given to nine community and staff members as well to thank them for their assistance to the chapter throughout the year.
During the awards portion of the ceremony members were recognized for their performance in career development events, proficiency awards, agriscience and fundraiser sales.
Star awards were given to the following members: Kailee Adkins - Star Farmer, Josh DeLong - Star in Agribusiness, Ellie Doles - Star in Agriscience and Isaac Detty - Star Greenhand. State degree recipients and Senior members were recognized at the end of the program and the new officer team was installed to conduct the adjournment of the banquet. The Zane Trace FFA would like to thank Gina Davis and Katrina Smith of the ZT Cafe for help in preparing and serving the meal and everyone who attended this year’s banquet.
In other news, 14 students from the Zane Trace FFA Chapter competed March 25 in the state Equine, Livestock, and Poultry judging competition at the Ohio Expo Center. Our Equine team placed 42nd with Adison Muntz leading the team individually. The Livestock team placed 73rd and was led by Kailee Adkins.
The Poultry team placed 27th and the top ZT Individual was Isaac Detty. Later that week our Dairy Cattle Judging team also competed during the Ohio Spring Dairy Expo and placed 45th out of 72 teams.
Malia Vick was the highest placing individual for ZT in the contest. All of our teams worked hard to prepare, tried their best and represented the Zane Trace FFA Chapter well!