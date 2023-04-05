Zane Trace FFA News

ZT FFA Dairy Cattle team members Malia Vick, Delaney McCluskey, Kylie Arthur, Isaac Detty, Brooklynn Fisher-Riffle and Sarah McGraw participated in the state contest on March 30.

 Submitted Photo

ZANE TRACE — For the eighth time in the past nine years the Zane Trace FFA has been recognized with a Gold Rating for being among the top 10% of Ohio’s 346 FFA Chapters as part of the National Chapter Award program.


