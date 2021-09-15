Zane Trace graduate selected for National FFA Talent Show
During his high school years, local musician Laine Abbott performed a few small shows around his hometown of Laurelville, Ohio and once played in front of nearly 1,200 guests during the Ohio FFA State Convention Celebration this past spring.
This October, he will get a chance to showcase his singing on the biggest stage so far as a finalist in the National FFA Talent Competition. Abbot will play in Lucas Oil Stadium during a session of the 94th National FFA Convention to a crowd of approximately 20,000 FFA members and guests.
Throughout the four-day event, a total of 10 talent acts will perform, each of them selected by a panel of judges from a pool of applicants from around the country.
Abbott is the first area FFA member to be selected for this honor. His fellow chapter members, who have heard him sing and play during their local Zane Trace FFA events over the years, are excited for others to see his talent in person.
RFD TV will broadcast all National FFA Convention sessions live, so anyone can tune in to hear his performance between Oct. 27 and 30. The National FFA Talent Program is sponsored by Wrangler and Mahindra and the Zane Trace FFA is a satellite program of Pickaway Ross CTC.
FFA members attend Ross County Farm Bureau Annual Meeting
Six members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter, a satellite of Pickaway Ross CTC, recently attended the annual meeting of the Ross County Farm Bureau, held in Chillicothe on Thursday, Aug. 26.
The members assisted in setting up the buffet meal, preparing drinks and clearing tables during the event. They also interacted with local lawmakers, area farmers and agribusiness owners and representatives of statewide commodity groups during the meeting.
Additionally, they took part in a discussion forum related to the Paint Creek Scenic River designation, hearing from representatives who spoke both in favor of and in opposition to the designation.
All members who attended enjoyed the meal and came away from the event with a much stronger understanding of Farm Bureau’s role in advocating for agriculture at the local, state and national level.