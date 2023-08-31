Zane Trace FFA partners with Ross County Cattlemen

Pictured are members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter serving sandwiches in the Ross County Cattlemen's booth during the Ross County Fair. 

 Submitted photo

Zane Trace FFA Officers helped serve up some beef at the fabulous Cattlemen’s Booth of the Ross County Fair on Aug. 9.


  
