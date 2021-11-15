State FFA President visits Zane Trace FFA
Zane Trace FFA and its members had the opportunity to meet and learn from Ohio FFA President Jake Zajkowski on Wednesday, Oct. 20. Zajkowski taught classes throughout the day about leadership skills and building trust in relationships around them.
Students participated in interactive activities with Zajkowski during their agriculture classes and had a lot of fun. Afterward, the ZT FFA officers presented Zajkowski with a ZT FFA sausage breakfast T-shirt and Zane Trace FFA mug to thank him for his visit.
Zane Trace FFA happy to be back at Pumpkin Show 2021
The Zane Trace FFA Chapter was excited to return to the Thursday night parade of the Circleville Pumpkin Show with their float entry on Thursday, Oct. 21. Thirty-four FFA members joined in the fun of riding the float through the streets of Downtown Circleville, which were packed with spectators.
Along the way, announcers shared information about the chapter with the crowd and the event provided a great opportunity to promote our chapter and the upcoming sausage breakfast. Getting to enjoy the sights, smells and food of the Pumpkin Show before and after the parade was also a fun activity for the chapter. We are already looking forward to Pumpkin Show 2022!
Zane Trace FFA attends National FFA Convention
Forty-five members of the Zane Trace FFA Chapter recently attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. on Oct. 27-29. Their trip began with a day full of agriculture related tours.
Students learned about agriculture marketing, seed genetics and logistics at Beck’s Hybrids and gained knowledge in agritourism and adapting to new business opportunities at Kelsay Farms and Tuttle Orchards. On Wednesday evening, the group enjoyed a fun competition at Top Golf.
On Thursday, the members arrived early at the convention in their official dress for a full day of business sessions and the career show. The students heard inspiring messages from keynote speakers and retiring National FFA Officers. They also enjoyed the opportunity to see their own chapter recognized on the national stage as a three-star chapter and a Model of Excellence Finalist as one of the top 10 chapters in the country.
On their last day of the trip, members stretched their comfort zones by taking on the challenges of a zip-line course through the treetops of Eagle Creek State Park or the rock climbing walls at Climb Time Indy.
Both experiences taught students how to conquer fears, encourage one another and work together in teams. The Zane Trace FFA would like to thank Pickaway Ross CTC for the opportunity to attend this year’s convention, as well as the community sponsors that helped make the trip possible for so many students.
Written and submitted by Austin McNichols, ZT FFA reporter.