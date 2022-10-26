Congrats To These Pumpkin Show Champions Oct 26, 2022 Oct 26, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Christine Woida: Best Jar of Honey Submitted photo Kendra Detillion: Best of Show — Junior Category Bread & Butter Pickles Submitted photo Tina Brumfield: Best Can of Pumpkin Submitted photo Anna Click: Best Pumpkin Product — Pumpkin Butter Submitted photo Mary Gayhart: Best of Show — Corn Relish Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now AC's Spires Crowned Miss Pumpkin Show Circleville Pumpkin Show Baby Contest Winners Crowned Lunsford Crowned Little Miss Pumpkin Show Pets Parade Through Downtown Pumpkin Show Photos Trending Recipes