WILLIAMSPORT— The Ohio historical marker located in Williamsport honors the Deercreek Frontier and the early history of the village.
Harvey Looney, local resident since 1948 and former park board member, said Williamsport was booming with industry and businesses in the 1950s and 1960s, but those jobs are gone today.
“Williamsport was more thriving in the 1950s than it is today,” Looney said. “There were a lot of jobs and a lot of people hired locally. There were all kinds of jobs here.”
Looney said over time, the nation’s industry and factory jobs either disappeared or left the country, from auto repair shops and factories to painters.
“None of those jobs seem to exist today,” he said. “We had a movie theater and five gas stations where they worked on cars, but there is nothing like that here today. We don’t have one garage. We don’t have the jobs here anymore where people make things.”
Williamsport incorporated in 1842 and began its own school system in 1874.
“Another thing that has happened to Williamsport is the shrinking of clubs,” he said. “The Masonic lodge membership is down, same for the American Legion. Young people just don’t want to seem to join the clubs anymore.”
The marker is located in the Williamsport Community Square, the site of the former high school in the village.
“The school board at the time gave Williamsport a chance to buy the land,” he said. “The city was broke and didn’t have the money, so they sold shares of the square and was able to buy it with the money from that and other donations.”
The park has a baseball filed, shelter house and benches, and the former school gym is also located at the park.
“The gym still stands and it’s in really good repair,” Looney said. “The park board oversees that the gym and the park are taken care of and in good shape. Twenty-five years ago, the gym was in shambles and the park was overgrown, but not today. It looks good.”
The first Christian church was built in 1810, and the post office followed in 1816. The church’s cemetery was open for burials from 1803 until 1886, Looney said.
The marker highlights some of the former features of the town including the high school operating from 1891 to 1964 which was later demolished; a weekly newspaper published from 1889 to 1979; and a theatrical company that toured from 1903 to 1929.
Prior to being developed into a small community and farmland, western Pickaway County was mostly woodlands, especially west of the Scioto River. The dense forests were helpful for lumber mills, and two mills were built. The first, in 1812 and the second, a year later in 1813.
The marker names David Jones, who visited sometime in 1772 or 1773. Local historian Wally Higgins said Jones, a local missionary who tried to convert Native Americans to Christianity, made some of the first contact in the area for settlers.
“We’re talking two years before Lord Dunmore’s War,” Higgins said. “Jones did quite a lot of wandering around and tried to make contact with the Native Americans. It was safe to say that this one of the early frontiers where settlers met the Indians.”