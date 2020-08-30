WAUSEON - Wauseon set the tone early, scoring three goals in the first 20 minutes of the contest, to beat Defiance 7-0 Saturday in girls soccer action.
"That's something we've really stressed," Wauseon coach Brandon Schroeder said of the Indian attack. "If our girls can be patient and possess the ball, we can do some really great things with it. It seems like those are quick scores, but there is a lot of buildup that goes into it."
Macy Gerig got the Indians started when she scored off a header just one minute and 40 seconds into the contest. At the 37 minute mark, Aariyah Hallett found Ezra Dixon on a cross for a goal.
"We are learning you have to be ready to go from the first blow of the whistle," said Defiance coach Jenny Vincent. "We talked about a team that has had three games so far and scored nine (goals) in their first game, five in their second, then one. They were going to be an offensive threat."
The Bulldogs did settle down for a bit after that. They played with Wauseon, and even had a chance at a goal with 23:32 left in the half when Taylor Bibler raced down the right sideline. Her open shot attempt sailed wide of the net.
"We became a little more aware," Vincent said of slowing the Wauseon offense for a while. "We were able to enforce our system."
Wauseon tacked one more goal before the half when Rylee Vasvery connected with Gerig.
"Whoever hits that ball and finds the net is great, but that's all hard, off the ball movement," Schroeder said of the passing between Wauseon players on offense. "You have to find the space and win the space and that's great service (passes)."
The Indians came out and peppered the Defiance goal with shots in the second half. Vasvery scored the first goal off a header with 36:33 left to play. Abby Smith got involved in the scoring at the 24:55 mark when Dixon had a clean takeaway near midfield and worked the ball to Smith who buried a shot in the left corner of the net.
"Everyone is in control of their game," added Schroeder. "That gives us a lot of opportunities for people to step up."
Gerig and Vasvery finished off the scoring with goals in the final 16:56 of the contest.
Defiance (0-2) starts WBL play when the Bulldogs host Van Wert.
Wauseon 7, Defiance 0
Wauseon (3-1) - Goals: Macy Gerig 3, Rylee Vasvery 2, Ezra Dixon, Abby Smith. Assists: Ezra Dixon, Rylee Vasvery, Aariyah Hallett. Shots: 18. Corners: 2.
Defiance (0-2) - Shots: 2. Corners: 0.