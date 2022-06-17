Digital guru shares marketing tips

Circleville Herald is hosting a seminar about digital marketing Tuesday at Ohio Christian University’s Robert W. Plaster Free Enterprise Center (OCUBIC).
Presenter will be Mike Martoccia, who is Adams Publishing Group’s Vice President-Digital Sales & Marketing & High Road Digital.
Free seminar seeks to inform business owners how to expand revenue opportunities through digital marketing.
“This is an extraordinary opportunity for our business community to learn how to grow their audience from Mr. Martoccia,” said Sherrie Bossart, general manager of the Circleville Herald. “We, at The Herald, are excited to host this seminar and look forward to learning more about the marketing needs of our business partners.”
There’s still time to register for the morning or afternoon seminar to learn more from Martoccia who has more than 28 years of experience in media marketing leadership, from corporate digital revenue and advertising management to small business advertising workshops, sales training, and event marketing.
Martoccia has spent his entire career in the newspaper and digital space, so he fully understands markets and the business climate of community media groups. His background includes being the corporate digital revenue director for BH Media and Civitas Media, regional digital manager/advertising director for McClatchy (Charlotte Observer & The Herald), and regional advertising director/regional publisher for CNHI Media.
Martoccia worked for (LMA) Local Media Association, providing sales training and business development solutions for markets across the U.S. & Canada. Prior to coming to APG, he spent the last year with Wehaa Digital Marketing, working with more than 400 media groups across the U.S. & Canada, implementing new digital products.
To register for the seminar that includes either breakfast or lunch, contact the Circleville Herald at (740) 474-3131.
