Pumpkin Show child safety
Did you know that over the course of the Pumpkin Show, the city has hundreds of thousands of visitors?
With so many visitors and so many things to see, children can sometimes become temporarily separated from their parents.
We ask all parents to please take photographs of your kids when you first arrive and write down a brief clothing description. If you do become separated from your child, a photo can be quickly distributed to our officers, saving precious time.
The Circleville Police Department