Academic Achievers

Editor's Note: Colleges and universities have submitted these names for area students who have achieved high grades and/or graduated during the fall semester.
Jordan Rhymer, a freshman at Xavier University, made the Dean’s List for the fall semester.
Bret Wilson of Ashvile was on the Dean's List at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas for the fall semester.
Emily Collins of Circleville was on the President’s List at Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) and Jadalynn Danberry of Circleville was on the Dean’s List for the fall semester.
Wilmington College Students names to the Dean’s List for the fall semester: Morgan M. McFarland; Courtney M. Thomas; and Brianna M. Waller, all of Ashville, and Jaylah C. Captain, and Gavin R. Ewing, all of Circleville.
Nathan Allen of Orient and Colton Mace of Laurelville were named to the Dean’s List at University of Mount Union for the fall semester.
Haley Good and Anna Varney, both of Amanda, were named to the Dean's List at Cedarville University for the fall semester.
The following students were named to Dean's List at Cedarville University for the fall semester: Karoline Pees of Ashville; Halley Stone of Circleville; Emma Clifton of Ashville; Kaitlynn Gibson of Ashville; Carley Stone of Circleville; Collin Crego of Orient; Abigail Hall of Orient.
Cheryl Arledge of Ashville was named to the Dean’s List at the University of the Cumberlands for the fall semester.
Makayla Fusco of Orient was named to the Dean's List at Capital University for the fall semester.
Marissa Mullins of Circleville was named to the University of Bridgeport's President's List for the fall semester.
Ohio Wesleyan University is pleased to announce its Dean's List for fall semester: Josie Martin of Circleville; Shannon O'Malley of Ashville; Abby Stepp of Orient; Isaac Ward of Circleville.
Noah McFarland of Orient was one of more than 400 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for fall 2022 during a commencement ceremony on December 17, 2022. McFarland received a Bachelor of Arts in computer science.
Capital University is proud to share December 2022 graduates: Mackenzie Blue of Circleville and Haley Newton of Ashville.
Marietta College's Jillian Congrove of Circleville was one of approximately 50 students recognized during the annual December graduation celebration inside the Dyson Baudo Recreation Center in December.
Names and spellings are provided by these students' respective colleges.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.