CIRCLEVILLE — On the morning of Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, the Circleville Police Department responded to an active structure fire with residents still inside.
Upon Officer Johansen and Officer Merritt arriving at 140 Lewis Avenue, they were advised of a person being inside of one of the lower level apartments. Officers were able to gain entry into the apartment through a window and pull the victim from inside.
Officers rendered aid to the victim until EMS personnel arrived. At this time Officer Van Fossen and Officer Mays arrived on the scene along with the Circleville Fire Department.
Officers continued to evacuate the other apartments on the lower level and when climbing the stairs to assist the upstairs tenants, they were forced to retreat back downstairs due to smoke. Officers Johansen and Merritt were able to climb up some of the outside balconies and gain entry into multiple apartments to save the families inside. They were able to lower the families down to Officer Van Fossen and Officer Mays on the ground level.
Harrison Township, Pickaway Township and Clearcreek Township Fire Departments also assisted on this apartment fire.