Monday, April 27
• Complaint on a person, Benton Drive at Dunbar Street
• Well-being check, Hedges Street
Tuesday, April 28
• Complaint on a person, Hedges Street
• Neighbor dispute, Long Street
Wednesday, April 29
• Noise complaint, Jefferson Avenue
• Stolen vehicle, Long Street
• Complaint on a person, Hedges Street
• Extra patrol request, Miller Avenue
Thursday, April 30
• Found property, West Main Street
• Lock out, Hawthorne Drive
Friday, May 1
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Plum Street
• Theft, Plum Street
• Unruly juvenile, Station Street at Randolph Street
• Lock out, Kildow Court
• Domestic dispute, East Street
Saturday, May 2
• Drunk complaint, South Street
• Well-being check, Long Street
• Theft complaint, Kildow Court
• Theft complaint, Long Street
• Juvenile complaint, Park — closed shelter house
• Speeding complaint, Hawthorne Drive at Burroughs Drive
Sunday, May 3
• Assist other agency, Poplar Street
• Domestic dispute, Collins Drive
• Animal complaint, Main Street
Monday, May 4
• Domestic dispute, West Main Street
• Vehicle complaint, Circleville Avenue
• Domestic dispute, West Main Street
• Well-being check, Lexington Avenue
• Complaint on a person, Scioto Street
Tuesday, May 5
• Speeding complaint, West Main Street
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Cherry Street
• Noise complaint, Jefferson Avenue
Wednesday, May 6
• Animal complaint, Station Street at Cromley Street
• Well-being check, Lexington Avenue
• Assist other agency, Pickaway Street
Thursday, May 7
• Prowler complaint, Miller Avenue
• Blocked roadway, Circleville Avenue, south of Main Street
• Complaint on a person, Long Street
• Complaint on a person, Long Street
• Assist other agency, Ashville Pike
Friday, May 8
• Prowler complaint, Miller Avenue
• Theft complaint, Jefferson Avenue
• Medic assist, Miller Avenue
Saturday, May 9
• Prowler complaint, Miller Avenue
• Complaint on a person, South Scioto Street
Sunday, May 10
• Assist other agency, U.S. 23
• Alarm drop, Miller Avenue
• Complaint on a person, Long Street
• Counterfeit money, Long Street
• Neighbor dispute, Long Street
• Domestic dispute, Kildow Court
• Complaint on a person, Miller Avenue
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.