Jeff George,

Ashville Police Chief

Monday, Jan. 10

• 911 hang up, East Street

• Lock out, Miller Avenue

Tuesday, Jan. 11

• Well being check, Cromley Street

• Drug complaint, state Route 752

Wednesday, Jan. 12

• Drug complaint, West Main Street

• Medic assist, state Route 752

Thursday, Jan. 13

• Open door, Hedges Street

• Lock out, Burroughs Drive

• Lock out, Ashton Drive

• Harassment complaint, Long Street

Friday, Jan. 14

• Open door, Circleville Avenue

• Complaint on person, East Main Street

• Civil complaint, Cromley Street

• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Long Street at OH-752

Friday, Jan. 15

• Domestic dispute, West Main Street

• Assist other agency, Tradeport Court

• Property complaint, West Main Street

• Theft, Kildow Court

• Property complaint Long Street

Sunday, Jan. 16

• Speeding complaint, May Avenue

• Well being check, Cromley Street

Monday, Jan. 17

• Alarm drop, Jameson Street

• Domestic dispute, Princeton Street

• Drunk driver complaint, Euclid Avenue

• Domestic dispute, Collins Drive

• Medic assist, Miller Avenue

• Civil complaint, Princeton Street

Tuesday, Jan. 18

• 911 hang up, Abby Court

Wednesday, Jan. 19

• Message delivery, Miller Avenue

• Assist other agency, U.S. 23

Thursday, Jan. 20

• Theft, Kildow Court

Friday, Jan. 21

• Assist other agency, Brenton Drive

• 911 hang up, May Street

• 911 hang up, May Street

• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Hawthorne Drive

Saturday, Jan, 22

• Parking complaint, Long Street

• Domestic dispute, Long Street

• OVI, Brenton Drive at Dunbar Street

Sunday, Jan. 23

• Parking complaint, Cherry Street

EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.

