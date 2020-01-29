Monday, Jan. 20
Juvenile complaint, Morrison Street
Domestic dispute, West Main Street
Fight, Lexington Avenue
Civil complaint, West Main Street
Juvenile complaint, Mary Place
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Alarm drop, state Route 752
Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Long Street
Complaint on person, Kildow Court
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Alarm drop, East Main Street
Fire, Circleville Avenue
Alarm drop, Ashton Drive
Gun fire, state Route 752
Thursday, Jan. 23
Assist other agency, Dowler Street
Friday, Jan. 24
Drug complaint, Miller Avenue
Harassment complaint, Long Street
Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Hawthorne Drive
Saturday, Jan. 25
Suicide threats, Powell Street
Stolen vehicle, Kildow Court
Gun fire, West Main Street
Domestic dispute, West Main Street
Bad check complaint, Cromley Street
Medic assist, Abby Court
Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Long Street
Well-being check, Lexington Avenue
Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Hawthorne Drive
Complaint on person, Long Street
Sunday, Jan. 26
Complaint on person, Long Street
Assist other agency, 23 North at Bunker Hill