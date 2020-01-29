Monday, Jan. 20

Juvenile complaint, Morrison Street

Domestic dispute, West Main Street

Fight, Lexington Avenue

Civil complaint, West Main Street

Juvenile complaint, Mary Place

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Alarm drop, state Route 752

Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Long Street

Complaint on person, Kildow Court

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Alarm drop, East Main Street

Fire, Circleville Avenue

Alarm drop, Ashton Drive

Gun fire, state Route 752

Thursday, Jan. 23

Assist other agency, Dowler Street

Friday, Jan. 24

Drug complaint, Miller Avenue

Harassment complaint, Long Street

Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Hawthorne Drive

Saturday, Jan. 25

Suicide threats, Powell Street

Stolen vehicle, Kildow Court

Gun fire, West Main Street

Domestic dispute, West Main Street

Bad check complaint, Cromley Street

Medic assist, Abby Court

Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Long Street

Well-being check, Lexington Avenue

Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Hawthorne Drive

Complaint on person, Long Street

Sunday, Jan. 26

Complaint on person, Long Street

Assist other agency, 23 North at Bunker Hill

