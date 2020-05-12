Monday, April 13
• Harassment complaint, hedges Street
• Theft complaint, Kildow Court
• Noise complaint, Powell Street
Tuesday, April 14
• Juvenile complaint, Station Street
ª Property complaint, East South Street
• Domestic dispute, Powell Street
Wednesday, April 15
• Suspicious package, Randolph Street
Thursday, April 16
• Harassment complaint, Kildow Court
• Harassment complaint, Long Street
Friday, April 17
• Domestic dispute, Ashton Drive
• Domestic dispute, Scioto Street
• Well being check, Long Street
• Custody dispute, Long Street
• Juvenile complaint, East Street
• Noise complaint, Long Street
Saturday, April 18
• Animal complaint, Maple Street
• Lock out, Long Street
Sunday, April 19
• Domestic dispute, Long Street
• Message delivery, East Main Street
Monday, April 20
• Suicide threat, Hedges Street
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Long Street
• Complaint on person, Miller Street
• Medic assist, Miller Avenue
Tuesday, April 21
• Prowler complaint, Miller Street
• Alarm drop, state Route 752
• Property complaint, Lexington and Station
• Neighbor dispute, Hawthorne Drive
Wednesday, April 22
• 911 hang-up, state Route 752
• Complaint on person, Lexington Avenue
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Circleville Avenue
• Noise complaint, Powell Street
• Prowler, Miller Avenue
Thursday, April 23
• Open door, state Route 752
• Noise complaint, Miller Avenue
Friday, April 24
• Theft complaint, Long Street
• Domestic dispute, West Main Street
• Complaint on person, Miller Avenue
• Prowler complaint, Long Street
Saturday, April 25
• Vehicle complaint, Long Street
• Property complaint, Virginia Street
• Lock out, Kraft Drive
• Fire, Lexington/Station Park
• Parking complaint, Cherry Street
Sunday, April 26
• Fight complaint, Plum Street
• Domestic dispute, Cromley Street
