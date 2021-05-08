Jeff George,
Ashville Police Chief
Monday, April 26
• Complaint on person, Miller Avenue
• Lock out, Long Street
Tuesday, April 27
• Overdose, Hedges Street
• Vandalism, Station Street
• Well being check, Ashton Drive
• Juvenile complaint, Euclid Avenue
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Long Street
Wednesday, April 28
• Open door, Long Street
• Vandalism, Scioto Street
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Virginia Street
• Complaint on ATV’s, May Avenue
• Well being check, Lexington Avenue
Thursday, April 29
• Suicide attempt and/or threats, Circleville Avenue
• 911 hang up, Randolph Street
• Well being check, Scioto Street
Friday, April 30
• Lock out, Cromley Street
• Medic assist, Abby Court
• Funeral escort, West Main Street
• Domestic dispute, Long Street
• Domestic dispute, Princeton Street
• Assist other agency, state Route 752
Saturday, May 1
• Alarm drop, Long Street
• Assist other agency, Winchester Road
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.