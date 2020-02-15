Monday, Jan. 27
Well-being check, Lexington Avenue
Lock out, Circleville Avenue
Tuesday, Jan. 28
DOA, Lexington
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Domestic dispute, Lexington Avenue
Suspicious person and/or car, Long Street
Suspicious person and/or car, West Main Street
Thursday, Jan. 30
Complaint on person, May Avenue
Medic assist, Virginia Street
Property complaint, Long Street
Friday, Jan. 31
Complaint on person, Popular Street
Domestic dispute, Long Street
Harassment complaint, Miller Avenue
Warrant arrest, Long Street
Saturday, Feb. 1
Property complaint, West Main Street
Civil complaint, Randolph Street
Complaint on person, Jefferson Avenue
Sunday, Feb. 2
Property complaint, Rail Street
Warrant arrest, state Route 752
Alarm drop, state Route 752
Unruly juvenile, Brenton Court
Monday, Feb. 3
Suspicious person and/or car, state Route 752
Suspicious person and/or car, Miller Avenue
Suspicious person and/or car, Hawthorne Drive
Domestic dispute, Mary Place
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Complaint on person, Kildow Court
Lock out, Long Street
Domestic dispute, Kildow Court
Civil, West Main Street
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Parking complaint, Cherry Street
Lock out, Jefferson Avenue
Medic assist, Jameson Street
Civil complaint, Lexington Avenue
Message delivery, Miller Avenue
Thursday, Feb. 6
Animal complaint, South Scioto Street
Lock out, state Route 752
Stolen vehicle, Long Street
Civil complaint, Lexington Avenue
Assist other agency, U.S. 23
Complaint on drunk, West Main Street
Friday, Feb. 7
Theft complaint, Lexington Avenue
Domestic dispute, Lexington Avenue
Domestic dispute, West Main Street
Civil complaint, Lexington Avenue
Unruly juvenile, state Route 752
Saturday, Feb. 8
Fight/drunk complaint, West Main Street
Animal complaint, West Main Street
Theft complaint, Long Street
Burglary, Jefferson Avenue
Sunday, Feb. 9
Alarm drop, East Main Street
Domestic dispute, Brenton Drive
Civil stand by, Cromley Street
Harassment complaint, Jefferson Avenue
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.