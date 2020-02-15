Monday, Jan. 27

Well-being check, Lexington Avenue

Lock out, Circleville Avenue

Tuesday, Jan. 28

DOA, Lexington

Wednesday, Jan. 29

Domestic dispute, Lexington Avenue

Suspicious person and/or car, Long Street

Suspicious person and/or car, West Main Street

Thursday, Jan. 30

Complaint on person, May Avenue

Medic assist, Virginia Street

Property complaint, Long Street

Friday, Jan. 31

Complaint on person, Popular Street

Domestic dispute, Long Street

Harassment complaint, Miller Avenue

Warrant arrest, Long Street

Saturday, Feb. 1

Property complaint, West Main Street

Civil complaint, Randolph Street

Complaint on person, Jefferson Avenue

Sunday, Feb. 2

Property complaint, Rail Street

Warrant arrest, state Route 752

Alarm drop, state Route 752

Unruly juvenile, Brenton Court

Monday, Feb. 3

Suspicious person and/or car, state Route 752

Suspicious person and/or car, Miller Avenue

Suspicious person and/or car, Hawthorne Drive

Domestic dispute, Mary Place

Tuesday, Feb. 4

Complaint on person, Kildow Court

Lock out, Long Street

Domestic dispute, Kildow Court

Civil, West Main Street

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Parking complaint, Cherry Street

Lock out, Jefferson Avenue

Medic assist, Jameson Street

Civil complaint, Lexington Avenue

Message delivery, Miller Avenue

Thursday, Feb. 6

Animal complaint, South Scioto Street

Lock out, state Route 752

Stolen vehicle, Long Street

Civil complaint, Lexington Avenue

Assist other agency, U.S. 23

Complaint on drunk, West Main Street

Friday, Feb. 7

Theft complaint, Lexington Avenue

Domestic dispute, Lexington Avenue

Domestic dispute, West Main Street

Civil complaint, Lexington Avenue

Unruly juvenile, state Route 752

Saturday, Feb. 8

Fight/drunk complaint, West Main Street

Animal complaint, West Main Street

Theft complaint, Long Street

Burglary, Jefferson Avenue

Sunday, Feb. 9

Alarm drop, East Main Street

Domestic dispute, Brenton Drive

Civil stand by, Cromley Street

Harassment complaint, Jefferson Avenue

EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.

