Monday, Jan. 6

Complaint on person and/or vehicle, state Route 752

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Complaint on a person, Miller Avenue

Complaint on a person, South Scioto Street

Complaint on a person, Thompson Avenue

Complaint on a person, East Main Street

Wednesday, Jan. 8

Domestic dispute, Thompson Avenue

Alarm drop, May Avenue

Harassment complaint, state Route 752

Well-being check, Thompson Avenue

Noise complaint, Long Street

Thursday, Jan. 9

Alarm drop, state Route 752

Protection order information, South Scioto Street

Speeding complaint, northbound Long Street

Domestic dispute, Hawthorne Drive

Friday, Jan. 10

Alarm drop, Long Street

Lost property, Princeton Street

Speeding complaint, West Main Street

Medic Assist, Long Street

Speeding complaint, Long Street

Saturday, Jan. 11

Stolen vehicle, Lexington Avenue

Sunday, Jan. 12

Burglary, state Route 752

Assist other agency, Pickaway Street

Juvenile complaint, Ruth Place

