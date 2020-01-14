Monday, Jan. 6
Complaint on person and/or vehicle, state Route 752
Tuesday, Jan. 7
Complaint on a person, Miller Avenue
Complaint on a person, South Scioto Street
Complaint on a person, Thompson Avenue
Complaint on a person, East Main Street
Wednesday, Jan. 8
Domestic dispute, Thompson Avenue
Alarm drop, May Avenue
Harassment complaint, state Route 752
Well-being check, Thompson Avenue
Noise complaint, Long Street
Thursday, Jan. 9
Alarm drop, state Route 752
Protection order information, South Scioto Street
Speeding complaint, northbound Long Street
Domestic dispute, Hawthorne Drive
Friday, Jan. 10
Alarm drop, Long Street
Lost property, Princeton Street
Speeding complaint, West Main Street
Medic Assist, Long Street
Speeding complaint, Long Street
Saturday, Jan. 11
Stolen vehicle, Lexington Avenue
Sunday, Jan. 12
Burglary, state Route 752
Assist other agency, Pickaway Street
Juvenile complaint, Ruth Place