Jeff George,
Ashville Police Chief
Tuesday, March 2
• Lock out, May Avenue
• Found property, Virginia Street
• Noise complaint, Miller Avenue
• Parking complaint, Randolph Street
• Mental, Lexington Avenue
Wednesday, March 3
• Identity theft, East Station Street
• Domestic dispute, Monroe Drive
• Suicide threats, South Bloomfield — Royalton Road
• Trespass complaint, Long Street
• Complaint on person, Long Street
Thursday, March 4
• Vehicle complaint, Long Street
• Alarm drop, Brenton Drive
• Lock out, Miller Avenue
• Lock out, Long Street
• Shots fired complaint, Cromley Street
Friday, March 5
• Animal complaint, Poplar Street
• Identity theft, Ashton Woods Drive
• Theft complaint, Hall Street
Saturday, March 6
• Assist other agency, state Route 316
Sunday, March 7
• Harassment complaint, Long Street
Monday, March 8
• Civil complaint, Jefferson Avenue
• Lock out, Long Street
• Assist other agency, state Route 762
Tuesday, March 9
• Well being check, Long Street
• Noise complaint, West Main Street
Wednesday, March 10
• Vandalism complaint, Walnut Street
• Assist other agency, South Walnut Street
• Domestic dispute, Miller Avenue
Thursday, March 11
• Theft complaint, East Station Street
• Open door, Glenn Road
• Animal complaint, Mary Place
• Domestic dispute, East South Street
Friday, March 12
• Well being check, Miller Avenue
• Vandalism complaint, Miller Avenue
Saturday, March 13
• Drug complaint, Hall Street
• Trespass complaint, West Main Street
Sunday, March 14
• Assist other agency, Canal Street
• Well being check, Long Street
Monday, March 15
• Lock out, Church Street
• Theft complaint, East Street
• Domestic dispute, Mary Place
• Assist other agency, Pickaway Street
Tuesday, March 16
• Theft complaint, Long Street
• Warrant arrest, Hedges Street
• Warrant arrest, Poplar Street
• Complaint on person, Hall Street
• Assist other agency, 7607 Duvall Road
Wednesday, March 17
• Assist other agency, Skyline Road
• Fraud complaint, Long Street
• Vehicle complaint, state Route 752
• Special detail, Hall Street
• Trespass complaint, Long Street
Thursday, March 18
• Assist other agency, Duval Road
• Theft complaint, East Street
• Stolen vehicle, Long Street
• Unruly complaint, Hawthorne Drive
• Suspicious person, Abby Court
Friday, March 19
• Domestic dispute, East Street
• Medic assist, Miller Avenue
Saturday, March 20
• Found property, state Route 752
• Assist other agency, Ashville Pike
• Traffic stop, Long Street
• Lock out, Long Street
• Drug complaint, Hedges Street
• Trespass complaint, Dowling Avenue at Jameson Street
• Medic assist, West Main Street at Cromley Street
• Warrant arrest, Long Street
• Suspicious person, Ashville Pike
• Assist other agency, state Route 752
Sunday, March 21
• Fight, West Main Street
• Found property, 300 Long Street
• Trespass complaint, Dowling Avenue at Jameson Street
• Domestic dispute, Plum Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.