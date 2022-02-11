Jeff George,

Ashville Police Chief

Monday, Jan. 24

• Noise complaint, Miller Avenue

• Suspicious vehicle and/or person, Powell Street

• Domestic dispute, Long Street

Tuesday, Jan. 25

• Missing person, state Route 752

• Domestic dispute, Jefferson Avenue

• Vandalism complaint, Randolph Street

Wednesday, Jan. 26

• Noise complaint, Long Street

Thursday, Jan. 27

• Noise complaint, Walnut Street

Friday, Jan. 28

• DOW, Long Street

Saturday, Jan. 29

• Disabled vehicle, state Route 752

• Complaint on person, Long Street

Sunday, Jan. 30

• Warrant arrest, Long Street at Main Street

• Domestic dispute, Long Street

Monday, Jan. 31

• Stolen vehicle, Long Street

• Fire, Monroe Drive

Tuesday, Feb. 1

• Civil complaint, Miller Avenue

• Unruly juvenile, Euclid Avenue

• Domestic dispute, Long Street

• Domestic dispute, Long Street

• Theft, Long Street

Wednesday, Feb. 2

• Lock out, Long Street

• Domestic dispute, Long Street

• Unruly juvenile, state Route 752

• Prowler complaint, Miller Avenue

• Mental call, Miller Avenue

Thursday, Feb. 3

• Unruly juvenile, state Route 752

• Noise complaint, Miller Avenue

Saturday, Feb. 5

• Parking complaint, Cherry Street

• Medic assist, Randolph Street

Sunday, Feb. 6

• DOA, Princeton Street

• Suicide threats, Roese Avenue

• Parking complaint, Hall Street

• Theft, Miller Avenue

• Unruly juvenile, Morrison Road at Monroe Drive

• Medic assist, Brenton Drive

EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.

