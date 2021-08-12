Jeff George,
Ashville Police Chief
Sunday, Aug. 1
• Assist other agency, US 23
• Civil standby, Jefferson Avenue
• Domestic dispute, Lexington Avenue
Monday, Aug. 2
• Unruly juvenile, Lexington Avenue
• Complaint on person, May Avenue
• Animal complaint, Dowling Avenue at Virginia Street
• Special detail, state Route 752
• Theft complaint, Long Street
Tuesday, Aug. 3
• Missing person, West Main Street
• Assist other agency, Trade Port Court
• Alarm drop, May Avenue
• Lock out, Ashville Pike
• Alarm drop, South Scioto Street
• Civil standby, Thompson Avenue
• Unruly juvenile, Lexington Avenue
• Vandalism complaint, Randolph Street
Wednesday, Aug. 4
• Medic assist, Miller Avenue
• Disabled vehicle, state Route 752
• Parking complaint, West Main Street
Thursday, Aug. 5
• Burglary, Hedges Street
• Unruly juvenile, Lexington Avenue
• Complaint on person, Miller Avenue
• Assist other agency, 315 East
Friday, Aug. 6
• Fire, Randolph Street
• Assist other agency, Jefferson Avenue
• Lock out, Wright Street
• Animal complaint, West Main Street at Tracks
Saturday, Aug. 7
• Domestic dispute, Lexington Avenue
• 911 hang up, East Main Street
• Domestic dispute, Plum Street
Sunday, Aug. 8
• OVI, West Main Street at Scioto Street
• Alarm drop, West Main Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.