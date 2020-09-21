Tuesday, Sept. 1
• Domestic dispute, May Avenue
• Theft complaint, state Route 752
• Drug complaint, Kildow Court
• Well being check, Hawthorne Drive
Wednesday, Sept. 2
• Alarm drop, East Main Street
Thursday, Sept. 3
• Animal complaint, Davidson Drive
• Well being check, Long Street
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, state Route 752
Friday, Sept. 4
• Alarm drop, Burroughs Drive
• Domestic dispute, Randolph Street
• Alarm drop, state Route 752
• Drug complaint, Madison Avenue at Cromley Street
• Assault, Long Street
• Well being check, Scioto Street
Saturday, Sept. 5
• Drug complaint, state Route 752
• Drug complaint, Long Lot
• Stolen vehicle, West Main Street
• Complaint on a person, West Main Street
• Suicide threats, Jefferson Avenue
• Unruly juvenile, state Route 752
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Long Street
• Theft complaint, East Street
• Harassment complaint, Ashton Woods Drive
Sunday, Sept. 6
• Theft complaint, Cherry Street
• Found property, Hedges Street
• Abandoned vehicle, Park Street
• Alarm drop, state Route 752
• Complaint on a person, Popular Street
• Complaint on a person, Kildow Court
Monday, Sept. 7
• Juvenile complaint, Long Street
• Open door, Harrison Street
• Found property, Randolph Street
• Lock out, Plum Street
Tuesday, Sept. 8
• Alarm drop, Virginia Street
• Complaint on a person, Long Street
• Suicide threats, Miller Avenue
• Theft complaint, Powell Street
Wednesday, Sept. 9
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, state Route 752
• Lock out, Long Street
• Found property, state Route 752
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, West Main Street
Thursday, Sept. 10
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, East Street
• Lock out, Long Street
• Lock out, West Main Street
• 911 hang up, Brenton Drive
• Assist other agency, Bullen Pierce Road
• Animal complaint, Ashton Drive
Friday, Sept. 11
• Open door, Miller Avenue
• Neighbor dispute, Miller Avenue
• Well being check, West Main Street
Saturday, Sept. 12
• Lock out, state Route 752
• Alarm drop, state Route 752
• Lock out, Long Street
• Noise complaint, Randolph Street
Sunday, Sept. 13
• Theft, Cherry Street
• Well being check, West South Street
• Well being check, Mary Place
• Well being check, Long Street
• Drunk driver complaint, Long Street
• Vehicle complaint, Long Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.