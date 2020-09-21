Tuesday, Sept. 1

• Domestic dispute, May Avenue

• Theft complaint, state Route 752

• Drug complaint, Kildow Court

• Well being check, Hawthorne Drive

Wednesday, Sept. 2

• Alarm drop, East Main Street

Thursday, Sept. 3

• Animal complaint, Davidson Drive

• Well being check, Long Street

• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, state Route 752

Friday, Sept. 4

• Alarm drop, Burroughs Drive

• Domestic dispute, Randolph Street

• Alarm drop, state Route 752

• Drug complaint, Madison Avenue at Cromley Street

• Assault, Long Street

• Well being check, Scioto Street

Saturday, Sept. 5

• Drug complaint, state Route 752

• Drug complaint, Long Lot

• Stolen vehicle, West Main Street

• Complaint on a person, West Main Street

• Suicide threats, Jefferson Avenue

• Unruly juvenile, state Route 752

• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Long Street

• Theft complaint, East Street

• Harassment complaint, Ashton Woods Drive

Sunday, Sept. 6

• Theft complaint, Cherry Street

• Found property, Hedges Street

• Abandoned vehicle, Park Street

• Alarm drop, state Route 752

• Complaint on a person, Popular Street

• Complaint on a person, Kildow Court

Monday, Sept. 7

• Juvenile complaint, Long Street

• Open door, Harrison Street

• Found property, Randolph Street

• Lock out, Plum Street

Tuesday, Sept. 8

• Alarm drop, Virginia Street

• Complaint on a person, Long Street

• Suicide threats, Miller Avenue

• Theft complaint, Powell Street

Wednesday, Sept. 9

• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, state Route 752

• Lock out, Long Street

• Found property, state Route 752

• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, West Main Street

Thursday, Sept. 10

• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, East Street

• Lock out, Long Street

• Lock out, West Main Street

• 911 hang up, Brenton Drive

• Assist other agency, Bullen Pierce Road

• Animal complaint, Ashton Drive

Friday, Sept. 11

• Open door, Miller Avenue

• Neighbor dispute, Miller Avenue

• Well being check, West Main Street

Saturday, Sept. 12

• Lock out, state Route 752

• Alarm drop, state Route 752

• Lock out, Long Street

• Noise complaint, Randolph Street

Sunday, Sept. 13

• Theft, Cherry Street

• Well being check, West South Street

• Well being check, Mary Place

• Well being check, Long Street

• Drunk driver complaint, Long Street

• Vehicle complaint, Long Street

EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.

