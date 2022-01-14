Jeff George,

Ashville Police Chief

Saturday, Jan. 1

• Vandalism, Plum Street

• Lock out, Jameson Street

• Sex offense, Jefferson Street

Sunday, Jan. 2

• Domestic dispute, Harrison Street

• Civil complaint, Randolph Street

• Lock out, state Route 752

Monday, Jan. 3

• Harassment complaint, Cherry Street

• Well being check, South Street

Tuesday, Jan. 4

• Drug complaint, state Route 752

Wednesday, Jan. 5

• Special detail, Long Street

Thursday, Jan. 6

• Open door, Circleville Avenue

Friday, Jan. 7

• Theft, Long Street

• Sex offense, Thoreau Drive

• Civil dispute, Hawthorne Drive

Saturday, Jan. 8

• Warrant arrest, Powell Street

• Noise complaint, Circleville Avenue

Sunday, Jan. 9

• Suspicious vehicle and/or person, Commerce Court

EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.

