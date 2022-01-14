Jeff George,
Ashville Police Chief
Saturday, Jan. 1
• Vandalism, Plum Street
• Lock out, Jameson Street
• Sex offense, Jefferson Street
Sunday, Jan. 2
• Domestic dispute, Harrison Street
• Civil complaint, Randolph Street
• Lock out, state Route 752
Monday, Jan. 3
• Harassment complaint, Cherry Street
• Well being check, South Street
Tuesday, Jan. 4
• Drug complaint, state Route 752
Wednesday, Jan. 5
• Special detail, Long Street
Thursday, Jan. 6
• Open door, Circleville Avenue
Friday, Jan. 7
• Theft, Long Street
• Sex offense, Thoreau Drive
• Civil dispute, Hawthorne Drive
Saturday, Jan. 8
• Warrant arrest, Powell Street
• Noise complaint, Circleville Avenue
Sunday, Jan. 9
• Suspicious vehicle and/or person, Commerce Court
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.