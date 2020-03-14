Monday, March 2
• Lock out, Lockbourne Eastern Road
• Burglary, Lexington Avenue
• Assault, Miller Avenue
• Civil complaint, Cromley Street
Tuesday, March 3
• Theft, Long Street
• Alarm drop, East Main Street
• Theft, Miller Avenue
• Animal complaint, Monroe Drive
• Fight, West Main Street
• Civil complaint, Hedges Street
Wednesday, March 4
• Domestic dispute, Cromley Street
• Complaint on person, Abby Court
• Domestic dispute, Bortz Street
• Complaint on a scam, Miller Avenue
Thursday, March 5
• Alarm drop, Miller Avenue
• Theft complaint, Kildow Court
• Disabled vehicle, South Scioto Street
Friday, March 6
• Theft complaint, West Main Street
• Suspicious person and/or car, East Main Street
• Theft, Kildow Court
• Civil complaint, Hedges Street
Saturday, March 7
• Fire, Hall Street
• Funeral escort, 316 East
• Lock out, state Route 752
• Drug complaint, Morrison Street
Sunday, March 8
• Medic assist, state Route 752
• Drunk complaint, South Street
• Medic assist, East South Street
• Civil complaint, Long Street
• Animal complaint, Collins Drive
• Animal complaint, state Route 752
• Suspicious person and/or car, Miller Avenue
• 911 hang up, Kraft Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.