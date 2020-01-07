Sunday, Dec. 15

Well being check, West Main Street

Complaint on person, Glenn Road at Park Street

Complaint on vehicle, Long Street

Monday, Dec. 16

Domestic dispute, Jefferson Avenue

Animal complaint, Hawthorne, Drive

Domestic dispute, Lexington Avenue

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Alarm drop, Collins Drive

Well being check, Long Street

Lock out, West Main Street

Civil standby, Long Street

Lock out, state Route 752

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Alarm drop, state Route 752

Noise complaint, Jefferson Avenue

Thursday, Dec. 19

Theft complaint, Kildow Court

Theft complaint, Long Street

Lock out, Lexington Avenue

Complaint on an odor, Long Street

Lock out, Bortz Street

Vandalism complaint, Plum Street

Neighbor dispute, Scioto Street

Friday, Dec. 20

Complaint on person, West Main Street

Domestic dispute, Long Street

Saturday, Dec. 21

Suspicious vehicle and/or person, Hawthorn Drive

Animal complaint, Lexington Avenue

Drunk driver, Lockbourne Easter, South of East Main

Sunday, Dec. 22

Suspicious vehicle and/or person, Cromley Road, near West Main

Civil complaint, Long Street

Civil complaint, Lexington Avenue

Neighbor dispute, Powell Street

Monday, Dec. 23

Civil complaint, 499 Long/800 Long

Complaint on person, state Route 752

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Lock out, Hawthorne Drive

Complaint on person, Hemingway

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Domestic dispute, Ruth Plaza

Complaint on person, Long Street

Animal complaint, Hawthorne Drive

Civil complaint, Long Street

Lock out, state Route 752

Thursday, Dec. 26

Open door, Cherry Street

Domestic dispute, Ruth Place

Juvenile complaint, Jefferson Avenue

Friday, Dec. 27

Assist other agency, Ashville Pike at Miller Road

Suicide threats, Thoreau Drive

Assist other agency, Canal Street

Found property, Winston Drive and Long Street

Saturday, Dec. 28

Assist other agency, Brenton Drive

Sunday, Dec. 29

Assist other agency, U.S. 23

9-1-1 hangup, East Street

Domestic dispute, Randolph Street

Monday, Dec. 30

Found Property, Long Street

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Domestic dispute, East Street

Attempt to locate, eastbound 316 from Bloomfield

Wednesday, Jan. 1

Sex offense, West Main Street

Suspicious vehicle and/or person, Kraft Drive

Alarm drop, state Route 752

Found property, South Street

Assist other agency, U.S. 23

Thursday, Jan. 2

Lock out, Jefferson Avenue

Complaint on person, Lexington Avenue

Friday, Jan. 3

Noise complaint, West Main Street

Theft, West Main Street

Animal complaint, Hedges Street

Complaint on person, Lexington Avenue

Saturday, Jan. 4

Found property, Jefferson Avenue

Sunday, Jan. 5

Animal complaint, Plum Street

Assist other agency, Weigand Road

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments