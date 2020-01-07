Sunday, Dec. 15
Well being check, West Main Street
Complaint on person, Glenn Road at Park Street
Complaint on vehicle, Long Street
Monday, Dec. 16
Domestic dispute, Jefferson Avenue
Animal complaint, Hawthorne, Drive
Domestic dispute, Lexington Avenue
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Alarm drop, Collins Drive
Well being check, Long Street
Lock out, West Main Street
Civil standby, Long Street
Lock out, state Route 752
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Alarm drop, state Route 752
Noise complaint, Jefferson Avenue
Thursday, Dec. 19
Theft complaint, Kildow Court
Theft complaint, Long Street
Lock out, Lexington Avenue
Complaint on an odor, Long Street
Lock out, Bortz Street
Vandalism complaint, Plum Street
Neighbor dispute, Scioto Street
Friday, Dec. 20
Complaint on person, West Main Street
Domestic dispute, Long Street
Saturday, Dec. 21
Suspicious vehicle and/or person, Hawthorn Drive
Animal complaint, Lexington Avenue
Drunk driver, Lockbourne Easter, South of East Main
Sunday, Dec. 22
Suspicious vehicle and/or person, Cromley Road, near West Main
Civil complaint, Long Street
Civil complaint, Lexington Avenue
Neighbor dispute, Powell Street
Monday, Dec. 23
Civil complaint, 499 Long/800 Long
Complaint on person, state Route 752
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Lock out, Hawthorne Drive
Complaint on person, Hemingway
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Domestic dispute, Ruth Plaza
Complaint on person, Long Street
Animal complaint, Hawthorne Drive
Civil complaint, Long Street
Lock out, state Route 752
Thursday, Dec. 26
Open door, Cherry Street
Domestic dispute, Ruth Place
Juvenile complaint, Jefferson Avenue
Friday, Dec. 27
Assist other agency, Ashville Pike at Miller Road
Suicide threats, Thoreau Drive
Assist other agency, Canal Street
Found property, Winston Drive and Long Street
Saturday, Dec. 28
Assist other agency, Brenton Drive
Sunday, Dec. 29
Assist other agency, U.S. 23
9-1-1 hangup, East Street
Domestic dispute, Randolph Street
Monday, Dec. 30
Found Property, Long Street
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Domestic dispute, East Street
Attempt to locate, eastbound 316 from Bloomfield
Wednesday, Jan. 1
Sex offense, West Main Street
Suspicious vehicle and/or person, Kraft Drive
Alarm drop, state Route 752
Found property, South Street
Assist other agency, U.S. 23
Thursday, Jan. 2
Lock out, Jefferson Avenue
Complaint on person, Lexington Avenue
Friday, Jan. 3
Noise complaint, West Main Street
Theft, West Main Street
Animal complaint, Hedges Street
Complaint on person, Lexington Avenue
Saturday, Jan. 4
Found property, Jefferson Avenue
Sunday, Jan. 5
Animal complaint, Plum Street
Assist other agency, Weigand Road