Jeff George,
Ashville Police Chief
Monday, Aug. 9
• Suicide attempt and/or threats, Cromley Street
• Open door, Davidson Drive
• OVI, 316 Eastbound
Tuesday, Aug. 10
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Cline Court
• Message delivery, Lexington Avenue
• Lock out, state Route 752
• Mental complaint, state Route 752
• Alarm drop, South Scioto Street
Thursday, Aug. 12
• Drunk complaint, Long Street at Main Street
• Trespassing complaint, Lexington Avenue
Friday, Aug. 13
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Church Street
• Warrant arrest, Plum Street
• Neighbor dispute, Jefferson Avenue
• Complaint on a person, Plum Street
Saturday, Aug. 14
• Medic assist, Poplar Street
• Juvenile complaint, Brenton Court
• Lock out, Burroughs Drive
• Neighbor dispute, Miller Avenue
Sunday, Aug. 15
• Complaint on a person, Miller Avenue
• Trespassing complaint, Viking Way
• Property complaint, Hall Street
• Trespassing complaint, Scioto Street
Monday, Aug. 16
• Assist other agency, Viking Way
• Trash dumping complaint, Long Street
• Juvenile complaint, state Route 752
• Property complaint, Circleville Avenue
Tuesday, Aug. 17
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Poplar Street
• Drug complaint, Long Street
Wednesday, Aug. 18
• Lock out, Long Street
• Assault, Walnut Street
• Warrant arrest, Rich Street
• Medic assist, Abby Court
• Animal complaint, Winston Avenue
• Complaint on a person, Church Street
• Domestic, dispute, Powell Street
Thursday, Aug. 19
• Assault, Long Street
• Lock out, Lexington Avenue
Friday, Aug. 20
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Wright Street
• Assist other agency, West Main Street
• Animal complaint, Long Street
Saturday, Aug. 21
• Prowler complaint, Hedges Street
• Domestic dispute, Princeton Drive
• Vandalism complaint, West Main Street
• Trespassing complaint, Viking Way
• Well being check, Jefferson Avenue
• Assist other agency, Canal Street
• Well being check, Miller Avenue
• Well being check, Kraft Drive
• Domestic dispute, Princeton Street
• Drug complaint, state Route 752
• Juvenile complaint, Long Street
Sunday, Aug. 22
• Parking complaint, Long Street
• Medic assist, Long Street
• Assist other agency, state Route 752
• Parking complaint, Viking Way
• Trespassing complaint, Viking Way
• Theft, Brotz Street
• Property complaint, Scioto Street
Monday, Aug. 23
• Assist other agency, Ashville Pike
• Well being check, Ruth Place
Tuesday, Aug. 24
• Trash dumping complaint, Long Street
• Complaint on a person, Miller Avenue
• Noise complaint, Ashton Drive
• Vandalism complaint, Hedges Street
• Juvenile complaint, Euclid Avenue
Wednesday, Aug. 25
• Harassment complaint, Cherry Street
• Assist other agency, state Route 752
Thursday, Aug. 26
• Parking complaint, East Main Street
• OVI, Long Street at Winston Avenue
• Noise complaint, Walnut Street
Friday, Aug. 27
• Complaint on a person, Ashton Woods Drive
• Assist other agency, Ruth Place
• Lock out, Poplar Street
• Complaint on a person, Miller Avenue
• Suicide attempt and/or threats, Long Street
Saturday, Aug. 28
• Property complaint, Walnut Street
• Assist other agency, state Route 752
• Complaint on a vehicle, state Route 752 from US 23
• Missing person, Long Street
• Well being check, Ruth Place
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, state Route 752
• Harassment complaint, East Station Street
• Suicide attempt and/or threats, Clark drive
• Drug complaint, West Main Street
• Lock out, Cromley Street
Sunday, Aug. 29
• Domestic dispute, Long Street
• Medic assist, East Street
• Domestic dispute, Long Street
• Trespassing complaint, Long Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.