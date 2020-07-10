Monday, June 1
• Well being check, Wright Street
• Suicide threats, Lexington Avenue
• Suspicious person and/or car, Scioto Street
• 911 hang up, East Street
Tuesday, June 2
• Property complaint, Cherry Street
• Suicide threats, Miller Avenue
Wednesday, June 3
• Harassment complaint, Scioto Street
• Lock out, state Route 752
• Domestic dispute, Kildow Court
Thursday, June 4
• Suspicious person and/or car, Long Street
• Civil standby, Randolph Street
Friday, June 5
• Complaint on person, Scioto Street
• Drug complaint, Princeton Avenue
• Well being check, Miller Avenue
• Complaint on person, Miller Avenue
• Drunk driver, Cromley Road
• Noise complaint, Randolph Street
Saturday, June 6
• Suspicious person and/or car, Long Street
• Drunk person, Madison Street at Long Street
• Well being check, Jefferson Avenue
• Animal complaint, Ashton Drive
• Domestic dispute, Powell Street
• Drug complaint, Miller Avenue
Sunday, June 7
• Assist other agency, Briarwood Court
• Harassment complaint, West Main Street
• Drunk driver, West Main Street
• Complaint on person, Long Street
• Animal complaint, Clark Street
Monday, June 8
• Lock out, Powell Street
Tuesday, June 9
• 911 hang up, state Route 752
• Vandalism complaint, Miller Avenue
• Theft, Miller Avenue
• Complaint on person, Wright Street
• Found property, Kraft Drive
Wednesday, June 10
• Neighbor dispute, Harrison Street
• Drug complaint, Jameson Street
• Something in roadway, Jefferson Avenue
• Something in roadway, Long Street
• Suspicious person and/or car, Long Street
• Speeding complaint, Long Street
Thursday, June 11
• Suspicious person and/or car, Long Street
• Complaint on person, Thompson Avenue
• Complaint on person, Randolph Street
• Medic assist, Poplar Street
Friday, June 12
• Animal complaint, Long Street
• Complaint on person, Long Street
• Lock out, Cromley Street
• Assist other agency, Ashville Pike
• Well being check, Long Street
• Animal complaint, Station Street and East Street
• Complaint on person, state Route 752
Saturday, June 13
• Speeding complaint, Scioto Street
• Lock out, West South Street
• Noise complaint, Plum Street
• Noise complaint, Kraft Drive
Sunday, June 14
• Complaint on person, Kildow Court
• Assault, West Main Street
• Mental call, East Station Street
• Noise complaint, Park Street
• Domestic dispute, Poplar Street
• Drunk driver, Long Street
• Alarm drop, Long Street
• Juvenile complaint, Long Street
• Complaint on person, Thompson Avenue
Monday, June 15
• Domestic dispute, Long Street
• Juvenile complaint, state Route 752
• Complaint on person, Jefferson Avenue
• Noise complaint, Poplar Street
• Fire, Lexington Avenue
• Warrant arrest, Long Street
Tuesday, June 16
• Alarm drop, Miller Avenue
• Civil complaint, Powell Street
• Theft, Kildow Court
• Medic assist, Jefferson Avenue
Wednesday, June 17
• Assist other agency, South Walnut Street
• Complaint on person, Randolph Street
• Complaint on person, Center Alley
Thursday, June 18
• Complaint on person, West Main Street
• Suspicious person and/or car, West Main Street
• Noise complaint, West Main Street
• Trespass, Jefferson Avenue
Friday, June 19
• Open door, Circleville Avenue
• Message delivery, Long Street
• Domestic dispute, East Street
• Well being check, East Street
Saturday, June 20
• Alarm drop, East Main Street
• Something in roadway, state Route 752
Sunday, June 21
• Suspicious person and/or car, Long Street
• Assist other agency, Jefferson Avenue
Monday, June 22
• Theft complaint, Miller Avenue
Tuesday, June 23
• Civil dispute, Randolph Street
• Juvenile complaint, Mary Place
Wednesday, June 24
• Civil complaint, Miller Avenue
• Trespass, Long Street
• Animal complaint, Poplar Street
• Burglary, Kraft Drive
• Juvenile complaint, Long Street
• Noise complaint, Plum Street
Thursday, June 25
• Drug complaint, Kildow Court
• Found property, Long Street
• Harassment complaint, Walnut Street
• Complaint on person, Kildow Court
• Neighbor dispute, West Main Street
• Stolen vehicle, Long Street
Friday, June 26
• Domestic dispute, West South Street
• Theft, Long Street
• Complaint on person, West Main Street
• Medic assist, Lexington Avenue
• Theft, West South Street
• Theft, Jefferson Avenue
• Domestic dispute, Hedges Street
• Vandalism complaint, Plum Street
• Theft, Plum Street
• Complaint on person, Ruth Place
• Complaint on person, West Main Street
• Stolen vehicle, Jefferson Avenue
• Medic assist, Cromley Street
Saturday, June 27
• Something in roadway, Randolph Street
• Domestic dispute, Kildow Court
• Drug complaint, Kildow Court
• Follow up, Long Street
• Complaint on person, Morrison Drive
Sunday, June 28
• Suspicious person and/or car, Long Street
• Medic assist, Collins Drive
• Suspicious person and/or car, West South Street
Monday, June 29
• Noise complaint, Collins Drive
• Sex offense, Long Street
• Complaint on person, Kildow Court
• Well being check, Poplar Street
Tuesday, June 30
• Complaint on person, Long Street
• Follow up, West Main Street
• Lock out, Scioto Street
• Trespass, Circleville Avenue
• Noise complaint, East South Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.