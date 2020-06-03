Monday, May 11
• Complaint on person, Hedges Street
• Harassment complaint, Miller Avenue
• Prowler complaint, Miller Avenue
• Civil complaint, West Main Street
Tuesday, May 12
• Theft complaint, Hawthorne Drive
• Theft complaint, Randolph Street
Wednesday, May 13
• Warrant arrest, Hawthorne Drive
• DOA, Long Street
• Harassment complaint, Davidson Drive
• Theft complaint, Miller Avenue
• Complaint on person, Area of Church and East
• Theft complaint, North Scioto Street
• 9 property, West Main Street
• Complaint on person, Park Street
Thursday, May 14
• Suicide threats and/or attempt, Miller Avenue
• Lock out, Madison Avenue
• Complaint on person, Jefferson Avenue
• Medic assist, Thoreau Drive
• Speeding complaint, Jefferson Avenue
Friday, May 15
• Speeding complaint, Plum Street
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Walnut Street
• Domestic despite, Cherry Street
• Noise complaint, Randolph Street
Saturday, May 16
• Complaint on person, Hedges Street
• Theft complaint, East Main Street
• Juvenile complaint, West South Street
• Complaint on person, Long Street
• Domestic dispute, Hedges Street
• Theft complaint, Hedges Street
• Domestic dispute, Miller Avenue
• Medic assist, Miller Avenue
Sunday, May 17
• Complaint on person, Hedges Street
• Complaint on person, Area of East Road and Plum
Monday, May 18
• Complaint on person, Miller Avenue
• Complaint on person, Kildow Court
Tuesday, May 19
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Randolph Street
•Complaint on person, Kildow Court
• Well being check, East Street
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, West Main Street
• Complaint on person, Long Street
• Complaint on person, Randolph Street
• Juvenile complaint, Long Street
Wednesday, May 20
• Vandalism, Powell Street
• Complaint on person, Miller Avenue
• Items in roadway, Ashton Drive
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, state Route 752, near 2943 state Route 752
• Suicide threats and/or attempt, Miller Avenue
Thursday, May 21
• Well being check, Long Street
• Alarm drop, Ashton Woods Drive
Friday, May 22
• Noise complaint, Main Street and Miller Avenue
• Domestic dispute, Long Street
• Juvenile complaint, Thoreau Drive
Saturday, May 23
• Noise complaint, Area of Long Street and Cherry Street
• Prowler complaint, Cherry Street
• Vandalism, Cherry Street
• Assist other agency, 23 South at Island Road
• Harassment complaint, Jefferson Avenue
• Well being check, Miller Avenue
• Parking complaint, Cromley Street
Sunday, May 24
• Vandalism, Cherry Street
• Alarm drop, Ashton Woods Drive
• Fight, West Main Street
• Medic assist, Lexington Avenue
Monday, May 25
• Lock out, Long Street
• Theft complaint, Kildow Court
• Lock out, Long Street
• Well being check, Miller Avenue
• Complaint on person, Collins Drive
• Trespass complaint, Thompson and Long Street
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Long Street
Tuesday, May 26
• Well being check, Princeton Street
• Well being check, East Main Street
• Mental complaint, Miller Avenue
• Civil complaint, Randolph Street
• Alarm drop, East Main Street
• Lock out, Ashton Drive
Wednesday, May 27
• Trespass complaint, Long Street
• Complaint on person, Long Street
Thursday, May 28
• Vehicle complaint, Long Street
• Lock out, Marry Place
• Stolen Vehicle, Long Street
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, state Route 752
Friday, May 29
• Alarm drop, Ashton Woods Drive
• Trespass complaint, Jameson Street
• Vandalism, Winston Avenue
• Well being check, Wright Street
Saturday, May 30
• Theft complaint, Burroughs Drive
• Animal complaint, Cromley Street
• Domestic dispute, Hawthorne Drive
• Complaint on person, Cromley Street
Sunday, May 31
• Complaint on person, Jefferson Avenue
• Complaint on person, Long Street
• Noise complaint, East South Street
