Jeff George,
Ashville Police Chief
Thursday, July 1
• Drunk driver complaint, Cromley Street
• Civil complaint, Jefferson Avenue
• Juvenile complaint, Lexington Avenue
• Found property, West Station Street
• Medic assist, Jefferson Avenue
• Complaint on person, Scioto Street
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Long Street
Friday, July 2
• Domestic dispute, Princeton Street
• Lock out, Monroe Drive
• Complaint on vehicle, state Route 752
• Fireworks complaint, Randolph Street
Saturday, July 3
• Fireworks complaint, Harrison Street
• Trespassing complaint, West Main Street
• Noise complaint, Long Street
• ATL, Long Street at Winston Avenue
• Noise complaint, Poplar Street
• Warrant arrest, Long Street
• Parking complaint, East Station Street
• Neighbor dispute, Cromley Street
• Theft complaint, Walnut Street
• Noise complaint, Jefferson Avenue
Sunday, July 4
• Fight, Miller Avenue
• Complaint on person, Randolph Street at Madison Avenue
• Drug complaint traffic stop, Cromley Street at Madison Avenue
• Traffic crash, Long Street at Main Street
• Complaint on vehicle, Plum Street
• Property complaint, Walnut Street
• Neighbor dispute, Poplar Street
• Lock out, Church Street at Walnut Street
• Theft, Walnut Street
• Fight, Long Street
Monday, July 5
• Fireworks complaint, Scioto Street
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Long Street
• Lock out, Virginia Street
• Domestic dispute, Scioto Street
• Domestic dispute, Lexington Avenue
• Fireworks, Monroe Drive
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Hawthorne Drive
Tuesday, July 6
• Found property, Long Street
• Theft complaint, Hemmingway Avenue
• Trespassing complaint, Miller Avenue
• Lock out, Long Street
Wednesday, July 7
• Drug complaint traffic stop, Long Street
• Warrant arrest, West Min Street
Thursday, July 8
• Theft complaint, Long Street
• Trespassing complaint, 655 Circleville Avenue
Friday, July 9
• Juvenile complaint, Virginia Street
• Complaint on person, Long Street
• Lock out, Randolph Street
• ATL, Long Street
Saturday, July 10
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Long Street
• Drunk complaint, Scioto Street
• Assist other agency, US 23
• Drug complaint, Randolph Street
• Parking complaint, Cherry Street
• Alarm drop, East Main Street
• Found property, Long Street
Sunday, July 11
• Fireworks complaint, Miller Avenue
• Drug complaint traffic stop, state Route 752 at Circleville Avenue
• Trespassing complaint, Jameson Street
• Speeding complaint, state Route 316 East
• Domestic dispute, Lexington Avenue
• 911 hang up, Long Street
Monday, July 12
• Open door, state Route 752
• Object obstructing road, West Main Street
• Domestic dispute, Euclid Avenue
• Domestic dispute, East Street
• Complaint on person, Powell Street
Tuesday, July 13
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Long Street
• Found property, West Main Street
• Vandalism complaint, Hawthorne Drive
• Civil complaint, Randolph Street
Wednesday, July 14
• Complaint on person, Cherry Street
• Funeral escort, Harrison Cemetery
• 911 hang up, East South Street
Thursday, July 15
• Complaint on person, Poplar Street
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Monroe Drive at Morrison Street
• Juvenile complaint, Lexington Avenue
• Assist other agency, Nelson Drive
• Civil complaint, Long Street
• Drug complaint traffic stop, West Main Street
Friday, July 16
• Warrant arrest, Walnut Street
• Medic assist, West Main Street
• Complaint on hit skip crash, East Main Street
• Animal complaint, state Route 752
Saturday, July 17
• Domestic dispute, South Scioto Street
• Lock out, South Scioto Street
• Well being check, Long Street
• Domestic dispute, Miller Avenue
Sunday, July 18
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Jefferson Avenue
• ATL, Powell Street
• Special detail, Lexington Avenue
• Alarm drop, Randolph Street
Monday, July 19
• Warrant arrest, Long Street
• Medic assist, Lexington Avenue
• Alarm drop, East Main Street
Tuesday, July 20
• Complaint on person, Walnut Street
• Alarm drop, East Main Street
• Assist other agency, Henderson Lane
Wednesday, July 21
• Juvenile complaint, Mary Place
• Noise complaint, Miller Avenue
• Juvenile complaint, Lexington Avenue
• Domestic dispute, Miller Avenue
• Forgery complaint, state Route 752
• Complaint on person, Long Street
• Trespassing complaint, Long Street
Thursday, July 22
• Drug complaint, West Main Street
• Juvenile complaint, Lexington Avenue
• Juvenile complaint, state Route 752
• Parking complaint, Cherry Street
• Juvenile complaint, Long Street
• Vandalism complaint, Long Street
• Fleeing vehicle, Long Street
• Lock out, state Route 752
Friday, July 23
• Assist other agency, US 23 at state route 762
• Juvenile complaint, state Route 752
• Complaint on person, Long Street
• Parking complaint, East Main Street
• Well being check, Jefferson Avenue
Saturday, July 24
• Medic assist, Hedges Street
• Medic assist, Long Street
Sunday, July 25
• Domestic dispute, East Street
• Well being check, state Route 752
• Complaint on person, Scioto Street at West Main Street
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, School Street at East Main Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.