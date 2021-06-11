Jeff George,
Ashville Police Chief
Monday, May 17
• 911 hang up, Abby Court
• Property complaint, Hawthorne Drive
• Complaint on a person, West Main Street
• Medic assist, Poplar Street
Tuesday, May 18
• Assist other agency, Dowler Drive
• Found property, Long Street
• Well being check, Miller Avenue
• ID theft, Long Street
Wednesday, May 19
• Animal complaint, Hawthorne Drive
• Well being check, Jefferson Avenue
• Speeding complaint, Long Street
• Found property, Scioto Street
Thursday, May 20
• Medic assist, West Main Street
• Complaint on a person, Brenton Drive
• Complaint on business, Long Street
Friday, May 21
• Well being check, Abby Court
Saturday, May 22
• Suicide threats, Ashton Woods Drive
• Drug complaint, Long Street
• Complaint on a person, May Avenue
Sunday, May 23
• ATV on roadway, Scioto Street
• Assist other agency, state Route 762
• Open door, Jefferson Avenue
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Morrison Drive
• Stolen vehicle, Scioto Street
Monday, May 24
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Princeton Street
• Lock out, Reynolds Road
• Juvenile complaint, Circleville Avenue
Tuesday, May 25
• Lock out, Long Street
• 911 hang up, Princeton Street
• Assist other agency, Lockbourne Eastern Road
• Parking complaint, Long Street
• Assist other agency, Bazler Lane
Wednesday, May 26
• Alarm drop, May Avenue
Thursday, May 27
• Medic assist, Miller Avenue
• Warrant arrest, West Main Street
• Drug complaint, Circleville Avenue at state Route 752
Friday, May 28
• Burglary, Jefferson Avenue
• Open container charge, Scioto Street
Saturday, May 29
• Threats complaint, Wright Street
Monday, May 31
• Animal complaint, Randolph Street at West Station Street
• Animal complaint, North Scioto Street
• Animal complaint, 77 Scioto Street
Tuesday, June 1
• Domestic dispute, Scioto Street
• Animal complaint, Morrison Drive
• Civil complaint, West Main Street
Wednesday, June 2
• Theft complaint, state Route 752
• Trespassing complaint, Cherry Street
• Drunk complaint, Long Street at 37 Long Street
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, Brenton Drive
Thursday, June 3
• Complaint on a vehicle, Kraft Drive
Friday, June 4
• Civil complaint, Long Street
• Complaint on a person, Wright Street
• Well being check, Circleville Avenue
Saturday, June 5
• Domestic dispute, Powell Street
Sunday, June 6
• Noise complaint, Circleville Avenue
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.