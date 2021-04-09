Jeff George,
Ashville Police Chief
Thursday, April 1
• Alarm drop, West Main Street
• Well being check, Long Street
• Well being check, Kraft Drive
Friday, April 2
• Complaint on roadway obstruction, West Main Street
• Funeral escort, West Main Street
• Theft, Long Street
• Complaint on person, Cromley Street
Saturday, April 3
• Domestic dispute, Poplar Street
• Message delivery, Ashville Pike
• Complaint on vehicle, Long Street
Sunday, April 4
• Assist other agency, Woodfield Place
• Juvenile complaint, Jefferson Avenue
• Assault, Skyline Drive
• Assist other agency, Skyline Drive
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.