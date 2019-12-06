Tuesday, Nov. 19
Lock out, Ashton Drive
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Complaint on person, Long Street
Medical assistance, Collins Drive
Harassment complaint, Long Street
Well being check, Kraft Drive
Suspicious vehicle and/or person, Davison Drive
Assist other agency, U.S. 23
Noise complaint, Jameson Street
Thursday, Nov. 21
Assist other agency, U.S. 23
Friday, Nov. 22
Well being check, Long Street
Saturday, Nov. 23
Object in road, West Main Street
Domestic dispute, Miller Avenue
Sunday, Nov. 24
Alarm drop, state Route 752
Alarm drop, state Route 752
Juvenile complaint, Jefferson Avenue
Monday, Nov. 25
Vandalism, Walnut Street
Vandalism, South Scioto Street
Assist other agency, Henderson Lane
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Vandalism, Long Street
Well being check, Long Street
Suspicious vehicle and/or person, state Route 752
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Lock out, East South Street
Object in road, Hawthorne Drive
Drunk person, Long Street
Thursday, Nov. 28
Juvenile complaint, North Long Street at Winston Avenue
Vandalism, Ashton Woods Drive
Burglary, Long Street
Warrant Arrest, Main Street
Friday, Nov. 29
Complaint on person, Lexington Avenue
Saturday, Nov. 30
Assist other agency, Long Street
Suspicious vehicle and/or person, Long Street
Domestic dispute, Cheery Street
Traffic stop, Circleville Avenue
Sunday, Dec. 1
Complaint on person, West Main Street