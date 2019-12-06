Tuesday, Nov. 19

Lock out, Ashton Drive

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Complaint on person, Long Street

Medical assistance, Collins Drive

Harassment complaint, Long Street

Well being check, Kraft Drive

Suspicious vehicle and/or person, Davison Drive

Assist other agency, U.S. 23

Noise complaint, Jameson Street

Thursday, Nov. 21

Assist other agency, U.S. 23

Friday, Nov. 22

Well being check, Long Street

Saturday, Nov. 23

Object in road, West Main Street

Domestic dispute, Miller Avenue

Sunday, Nov. 24

Alarm drop, state Route 752

Alarm drop, state Route 752

Juvenile complaint, Jefferson Avenue

Monday, Nov. 25

Vandalism, Walnut Street

Vandalism, South Scioto Street

Assist other agency, Henderson Lane

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Vandalism, Long Street

Well being check, Long Street

Suspicious vehicle and/or person, state Route 752

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Lock out, East South Street

Object in road, Hawthorne Drive

Drunk person, Long Street

Thursday, Nov. 28

Juvenile complaint, North Long Street at Winston Avenue

Vandalism, Ashton Woods Drive

Burglary, Long Street

Warrant Arrest, Main Street

Friday, Nov. 29

Complaint on person, Lexington Avenue

Saturday, Nov. 30

Assist other agency, Long Street

Suspicious vehicle and/or person, Long Street

Domestic dispute, Cheery Street

Traffic stop, Circleville Avenue

Sunday, Dec. 1

Complaint on person, West Main Street

