Jeff George,

Ashville Police Chief

Friday, Oct. 1

• Special detail, Lexington Avenue

• Assist other agency, West Main Street

• 911 hang up, Thoreau Drive

• Drug complaint, Station Street at Randolph Street

Saturday, Oct. 2

• Assist other agency, 109 Woodfield Place

• Property complaint, West Main Street

• Assist other agency, Clark Avenue

• Lock out, Plum Street Lot

• Property complaint, West Main Street

• ATV complaint, Virginia Street

• Juvenile complaint, Lexington Avenue

Sunday, Oct. 3

• Neighbor dispute, Long Street

• Assist other agency, Surger Ridge Road

• Domestic dispute, Long Street

• Assist other agency, Pickaway Street

• Juvenile complaint, Miler Avenue

Monday, Oct. 4

• Medic assist, Randolph Street

• Lock out, Cromley Street

• Assist other agency, Skyline Drive

• Property complaint, Cline Court

Tuesday, Oct. 5

• Medic assist, Long Street

• Lock out, Walnut Street

Wednesday, Oct. 6

• Assault, Long Street

Thursday, Oct. 7

• Harassment complaint, Cromley Street

• Medic assist, Monroe Drive

Friday, Oct. 8

• Littering complaint, Cherry Street

• Lock out, Long Street

• Juvenile complaint, Monroe Drive

• Medic assist, Long Street

Saturday, Oct. 9

• Neighbor dispute, Collins Drive

• Parking complaint, Cherry Street

• Vandalism complaint, state Route 752

• Theft, Monroe Drive

• 911 hang up, Circleville Avenue

• Juvenile complaint, Walnut Street

• Theft, Brenton Drive

• Speeding complaint, Long Street

Sunday, Oct. 10

• Vandalism complaint, Long Street

• Assist other agency, Pickaway Street

• Property complaint, Lexington Avenue

• Juvenile complaint, Lexington Avenue

• Speeding complaint, South Scioto Street

EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.

