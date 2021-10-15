Jeff George,
Ashville Police Chief
Friday, Oct. 1
• Special detail, Lexington Avenue
• Assist other agency, West Main Street
• 911 hang up, Thoreau Drive
• Drug complaint, Station Street at Randolph Street
Saturday, Oct. 2
• Assist other agency, 109 Woodfield Place
• Property complaint, West Main Street
• Assist other agency, Clark Avenue
• Lock out, Plum Street Lot
• Property complaint, West Main Street
• ATV complaint, Virginia Street
• Juvenile complaint, Lexington Avenue
Sunday, Oct. 3
• Neighbor dispute, Long Street
• Assist other agency, Surger Ridge Road
• Domestic dispute, Long Street
• Assist other agency, Pickaway Street
• Juvenile complaint, Miler Avenue
Monday, Oct. 4
• Medic assist, Randolph Street
• Lock out, Cromley Street
• Assist other agency, Skyline Drive
• Property complaint, Cline Court
Tuesday, Oct. 5
• Medic assist, Long Street
• Lock out, Walnut Street
Wednesday, Oct. 6
• Assault, Long Street
Thursday, Oct. 7
• Harassment complaint, Cromley Street
• Medic assist, Monroe Drive
Friday, Oct. 8
• Littering complaint, Cherry Street
• Lock out, Long Street
• Juvenile complaint, Monroe Drive
• Medic assist, Long Street
Saturday, Oct. 9
• Neighbor dispute, Collins Drive
• Parking complaint, Cherry Street
• Vandalism complaint, state Route 752
• Theft, Monroe Drive
• 911 hang up, Circleville Avenue
• Juvenile complaint, Walnut Street
• Theft, Brenton Drive
• Speeding complaint, Long Street
Sunday, Oct. 10
• Vandalism complaint, Long Street
• Assist other agency, Pickaway Street
• Property complaint, Lexington Avenue
• Juvenile complaint, Lexington Avenue
• Speeding complaint, South Scioto Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.