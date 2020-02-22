Monday, Feb. 10
• Juvenile complaint, Cherry Street
• Well-being check, Long Street
Tuesday, Feb. 11
• Complaint on person, state Route 752
• Complaint on vehicle, Long Street
• Suspicious vehicle and/or person, Kildow Court
• Assist other agency, state Route 762
Wednesday, Feb. 12
• Noise complaint, Long Street
Thursday, Feb. 13
• Vehicle complaint, Walnut Street and Plum Street
• Juvenile complaint Long Street
• Complaint on a scam, West Main Street
Friday, Feb. 14
• Well-being check, Long Street
Saturday, Feb. 15
• Assault, West Main Street
• Theft complaint, West Main Street
• Stolen vehicle, Long Street
• Harassment complaint, Jefferson Avenue
Sunday, Feb. 16
• Warrant arrest, East South Street
• Property complaint, East Main Street
• Warrant arrest, Thompson Avenue
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.