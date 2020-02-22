Monday, Feb. 10

• Juvenile complaint, Cherry Street

• Well-being check, Long Street

Tuesday, Feb. 11

• Complaint on person, state Route 752

• Complaint on vehicle, Long Street

• Suspicious vehicle and/or person, Kildow Court

• Assist other agency, state Route 762

Wednesday, Feb. 12

• Noise complaint, Long Street

Thursday, Feb. 13

• Vehicle complaint, Walnut Street and Plum Street

• Juvenile complaint Long Street

• Complaint on a scam, West Main Street

Friday, Feb. 14

• Well-being check, Long Street

Saturday, Feb. 15

• Assault, West Main Street

• Theft complaint, West Main Street

• Stolen vehicle, Long Street

• Harassment complaint, Jefferson Avenue

Sunday, Feb. 16

• Warrant arrest, East South Street

• Property complaint, East Main Street

• Warrant arrest, Thompson Avenue

EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments