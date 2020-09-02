Monday, Aug. 24
• Juvenile complain, East Street
• Theft, West Main Street
• Complaint on a person, Hedges Street
• Domestic disturbance, Walnut Street
• Suicide threats, Princeton Street
Tuesday, Aug. 25
• Complaint on a person, Long Street
• 911 hang up, West Main Street
• Vehicle unlock, state Route 752
• Complaint on a person, Hedges Street
Wednesday, Aug. 26
• Juvenile complaint, state Route 752
• Vehicle unlock, Park Street at Harrison Street
• Well being check, Abby Court
• Assist other agency, Pickaway Street
Thursday, Aug. 27
• Domestic disturbance, Powell Street
• Warrant arrest, East Station Street at Walnut Street
• Assist other agency, US 23
• Fight, Bortz Street
• Drug complaint, Rail Street at Station Street
• Found property, Rail Street at Station Street
Friday, Aug. 28
• Parking complaint, Ashton Drive
Saturday, Aug. 29
• Assist other agency, Nelson Drive
• Well being check, Long Street
• Juvenile complaint, Mary Place
• Lock out, Long Street
Sunday, Aug. 30
• Warrant arrest, Harrison Street
• Complaint on a person, Morrison Drive
• Complaint on a vehicle, Long Street
• Medic assist, East South Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.