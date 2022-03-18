Jeff George,
Ashville Police Chief
Tuesday, Feb. 1
• Domestic dispute, Long Street
• Domestic dispute, Long Street
• Theft complaint, Long Street
Wednesday, Feb. 2
• Domestic dispute, Long Street
ª Prowler, Miller Avenue
Sunday, Feb. 6
• DOA, Princeton Street
• Theft complaint, Miller Avenue
Tuesday, Feb. 8
• Domestic dispute, East Street
Wednesday, Feb. 9
• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, West Main Street
Thursday, Feb. 10
• Domestic dispute, Jefferson Avenue
Monday, Feb. 14
• Harassment complaint, Jefferson Avenue
Thursday, Feb. 17
• Domestic dispute, Lexington Avenue
Friday, Feb. 18
• Identity theft, Thoreau Drive
Saturday, Feb. 19
• Menacing complaint, Virginia Street
Sunday, Feb. 20
• Assault, Miller Avenue
• Domestic dispute, Long Street
• Warrant arrest, state Route 752
Monday, Feb. 21
• Theft complaint, Virginia Street
Thursday, Feb. 24
• Theft attempt, Burroughs Drive
• Found property, Burroughs Drive
• Odor complaint, May Avenue
• Warrant arrest, Long Street
Saturday, Feb. 26
• Vandalism complaint, Cromley Street
Sunday, Feb. 27
• Domestic dispute, state Route 752
• Theft complaint, Long Street
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.