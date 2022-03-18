Jeff George,

Ashville Police Chief

Tuesday, Feb. 1

• Domestic dispute, Long Street

• Domestic dispute, Long Street

• Theft complaint, Long Street

Wednesday, Feb. 2

• Domestic dispute, Long Street

ª Prowler, Miller Avenue

Sunday, Feb. 6

• DOA, Princeton Street

• Theft complaint, Miller Avenue

Tuesday, Feb. 8

• Domestic dispute, East Street

Wednesday, Feb. 9

• Suspicious person and/or vehicle, West Main Street

Thursday, Feb. 10

• Domestic dispute, Jefferson Avenue

Monday, Feb. 14

• Harassment complaint, Jefferson Avenue

Thursday, Feb. 17

• Domestic dispute, Lexington Avenue

Friday, Feb. 18

• Identity theft, Thoreau Drive

Saturday, Feb. 19

• Menacing complaint, Virginia Street

Sunday, Feb. 20

• Assault, Miller Avenue

• Domestic dispute, Long Street

• Warrant arrest, state Route 752

Monday, Feb. 21

• Theft complaint, Virginia Street

Thursday, Feb. 24

• Theft attempt, Burroughs Drive

• Found property, Burroughs Drive

• Odor complaint, May Avenue

• Warrant arrest, Long Street

Saturday, Feb. 26

• Vandalism complaint, Cromley Street

Sunday, Feb. 27

• Domestic dispute, state Route 752

• Theft complaint, Long Street

EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.

