CHILLICOTHE — On Thursday, Oct. 7, around 5:54 p.m., the Chillicothe Police Department responded to a shooting in the area of South Rose Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male that was shot in his left leg.
The male was transported to the Adena Regional Medical Center by Chillicothe Fire Department then later, to Grant Medical Center. The injury appeared to be non-life threatening and the Chillicothe Police Detective Division is investigating this case.
Any info or tips can be forwarded to Detective Fyffe by calling 740-773-1191 or via email christopher.fyffe@chillicotheoh.gov. Anonymous tips can be made to Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at p3tips.com