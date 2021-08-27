CIRCLEVILLE — The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Circleville Police Department, conducted an OVI checkpoint on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, on Lancaster Pike in the City of Circleville from 8 to 10 p.m.
The OVI checkpoint was funded with federal grants, to both deter and intercept impaired drivers and to raise public awareness of the continued problem of impaired driving on our streets and highways. Saturation patrols were also employed in the surrounding areas to combat impaired driving related fatal and serious injury crashes.
A total of 489 vehicles were checked during the course of the checkpoint. 18 vehicles were diverted to check for potential possible alcohol and drug impairment or driver’s license violations. No arrests were made.
In addition, saturation patrols conducted 43 traffic stops which resulted in three arrests for OVI.