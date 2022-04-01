G. Shawn Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Friday, March 25
• At an officer-initiated traffic stop, an arrest was made on Julia Whited.
• A detector was going off and subject said it looked smoky in the house. CPD detected low levels of CO vented the residence and advised people to have the landlord check the cook stove.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a subject. Caller stated they were calling him all kinds of names and one of them shook his “Peter” at him.
Saturday, March 26
• At an officer-initiated traffic stop, an arrest was made on Kayla Marie Morris.
• Caller requested an officer regarding a subject assaulting him and leaving. Caller stated that the subject also stole his tires.
• A male and a female were on station to fill out statements. An arrest was made on Taylor Harding and Ricky Giffin Jr.
• Male on station wanted to speak with an officer regarding a broom and shovel being taken from him.
• Caller requested an officer regarding her daughter and her boyfriend fighting. She stated he pushed her daughter. Caller and her daughter stated they would be leaving and going to another location. Caller stated the male was staying in the house.
Sunday, March 27
• Caller advised an intoxicated female left a location on York Street and was driving through people’s yards. Caller advised the female had been drinking at a local bar all night. Caller stated the female was possible heading home. The female lived near the CVS. Caller advised the female was intoxicated. Officers advised of a traffic stop with the vehicle at CVS. An arrest was made on Haley Young.
• Caller advised there were bright lights near South Scioto. Caller thought there was something possibly on fire.
• Caller requested an officer due to a domestic dispute happening at a location on East Franklin Street. Caller disconnected before further information could be obtained.
Monday, March 28
• Court security advised of a female subject who was currently in court on another case. Security advised that the female was currently wanted out of CPD.
• Caller advised that her neighbors were burning trash near Sumpter Avenue. Caller stated that trash was burnt numerous times a day at the location and that a truck brings in large loads of things to burn.
• Caller advised that her father had recently passed away and there had been money recently withdrawn from his bank account via CashApp in the amount of $275. Caller stated that a male subject may have taken the money.
• Caller requested an officer due to his medication being stolen while he was in the hospital.
• Caller advised a subject took all of his tools and is selling them.
Tuesday, March 29
• Subject on the line advised of a possible domestic on Beverly Road.
• Person on station reported she was being harassed by another subject.
• Male on station (William Williams) with a valid warrant out of Chillicothe Police Department. An arrest was made on William Williams.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding someone stealing her insulin pump off of her front porch.
Wednesday, March 30
• Caller requested to speak with an officer regarding a subject taking her keys to her truck and leaving. Caller stated the male subject did not have the truck, but took her keys.
• Caller advised that her windshield was smashed in with a hammer by a subject. Caller advised that the hammer said, “You thought I forgot about you.” Caller requested an officer to take a report and advised they would be standing by in a dark green Ford Freestyle. Caller then advised the subjects who busted her windshield were now driving past her, attempting to shoot her with a BB gun. Caller described the vehicle she was in as a tan Toyota Camry and stated they were heading back to a location.
• Caller advised of an attempted theft of a car battery.
• PCSO requested officers be on the lookout for a 2007 Hyundai Sonata, blue in color. The vehicle was reported to be taken from Pilot at approximately 11:10 p.m.
• Officer out at a traffic stop recognized Joseph Hashman walking past. Hashman had a warrant out of Chillicothe PD. Hashman was taken into custody and transported to the county line to meet with a Chillicothe officer.
Thursday, March 31
• Caller advised of a stolen vehicle from Texas that may have been at a location on East Mill Street. Vehicle was described as a 2016 Car 330 FL construction vehicle, yellow in color. Caller wanted an officer to check the area.
• Caller requested documentation due to a subject stealing her child’s video games and selling them.
• Caller advised of an open burn complaint in the area of South Pickaway Street.
• Probation was out with a subject with a warrant. An arrest was made on Matthew Bickers.
EDITOR’S NOTE: While charges have been filed by law enforcement officers against some of the above people, they have not been found guilty of violations. Charges against people may be dismissed or individuals may be found not guilty in court. Unless a person is found guilty, he or she remains not guilty.