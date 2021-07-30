Shawn G. Baer,
Circleville Police Chief
Monday, July 26
• Officer advised to start call slip for theft of a catalytic converter.
• Caller requested to speak with an officer in person regarding a suspect at the nursing home stealing her belongings and giving them away.
• Caller requested an officer regarding someone breaking into her house while she was not home. Caller stated there were pry marks on her door and every time she came home, her deadbolt was unlocked.
• Caller advised per his ring camera, at approximately 2:58 a.m. on Monday, July 26, he described seeing what looked like a child running down the alley with no shoes on. Caller stated that the child ran from the front of his house, down the alley, near the location, toward his backyard. Caller stated the subject stopped at his shed in the backyard, and then started to run down the alley toward Town Street. Caller advised that he had the video saved to his run camera, but he was currently at work. Caller advised that if the officers wanted to see the video, he could provide that and if they wanted to see him at work, they could.
Wednesday, July 28
• A suspect in Circleville opened an account at Sprint using the caller’s name and Social Security number. The caller has never had a Sprint account and had been on their parents’ phone bill their entire life, so when they received the credit report back when they were trying to purchase a house, the caller was surprised to see that there was a collection out for the Sprint account. The phone number attached to the account is the leasing office for the apartment associated with an a reported address.
• Caller requested an officer to check on a female. Caller stated the little boy that lived at the address came over to use the phone and the caller overheard him telling his grandma that his uncle was hitting his aunt.
• Group of people in the lobby stated they were at a gas station when they were shot by paintball guns.
• Caller stated his house was broken into.
Thursday, July 29
• Caller requested an officer due to believing someone was in the residence. Caller stated she could hear something outside her door.
• Officers marked out for a verbal fight out front of Circleville Police.
• Subject on station wanted to speak with someone about a possible stalking.
• Subjects on station advised that he had a book bag stolen with medications and books taken from an unsecured vehicle.
• Caller stated people were throwing glass at his mom’s car and threatening to beat up the caller.
• Caller stated two people were arguing and one subject was slamming the female’s head off of the wall.
• Caller advised there were about 10 people outside yelling and fighting and trying to jump her and her boyfriend. Caller stated she did not see any weapons, however, they were known for having them.
